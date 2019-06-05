Boliden AB Files Application to Cease to be a Reporting Issuer in Canada

BOLIDEN, Sweden, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden AB ("Boliden") has applied to the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") for an order that Boliden has ceased to be a reporting issuer in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island, being the jurisdictions in Canada in which it is currently a reporting issuer.

Boliden voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") in April 2013. However, since that time and up until now Boliden has remained a reporting issuer in the mentioned jurisdictions in Canada.

If the requested order is made by the OSC, Boliden will no longer be required to file financial statements and other documents in Canada pursuant to Canadian securities laws. Regardless, Boliden will continue to file all financial statements and other materials required to be filed in accordance with the applicable laws of Sweden and the rules of the NASDAQ Stockholm stock exchange, where Boliden is listed. Canadian resident security holders will continue to have access to all financial statements and other documents required to be filed publicly by Boliden on Boliden's website; www.boliden.com.

For further information, please contact

Klas Nilsson

Director Group Communications

tel: +46-70-453-65-88

Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, but our business is global. The company's core competence is within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metals recycling. Boliden has a total of approximately 5,800 employees and a turnover of SEK 50 billion. Its shares is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, segment Large Cap.

www.boliden.com

