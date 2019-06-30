SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Kornit Digital Ltd. -KRNT

NEW YORK, June 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Kornit Digital Ltd. ("Kornit" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRNT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Kornit and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On May 7, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management ("Spruce Point") published a report regarding Kornit, entitled "Teed Up And Printing Rebates". The Spruce Point report alleged, among other issues, that Kornit was "not adequately disclosing" the terms of Amazon price rebates; that there was "a discrepancy between reported Amazon revenues in Kornit's filings"; and Kornit had engaged in "aggressive tactic[s]" with respect to reporting the cost of warrants granted to Amazon, "which the SEC questioned, and made [Kornit] restate results."

On this news, Kornit's stock price fell $2.63 per share, or 9.35%, to close at $25.51 per share on May 7, 2019.

