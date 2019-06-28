XENT Class Action Deadline: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors That Approximately Two Weeks Remain to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Class Action Against Intersect ENT, Inc. – XENT

NEW YORK, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors that approximately two weeks remain to make a motion to serve as a lead plaintiff in a class action pending against Intersect ENT, Inc. ("Intersect ENT," "XENT" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:XENT) on behalf of those who purchased XENT securities between August 1, 2018 and May 6, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

If you purchased XENT securities during the Class Period, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Intersect ENT Class Action Lawsuit or contact Matthew Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com .

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Intersect ENT class action, you must move the court no later than July 15, 2019.

The complaint, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges claims under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) Intersect ENT lacked adequate reimbursement representatives to ensure physicians had access to the Company's "SINUVA" sinus implant; (2) Intersect ENT's sales force would focus on ensuring reimbursement; (3) Intersect ENT's sales representatives were less focused on driving sales; (4) physicians were less likely to adopt Intersect ENT's SINUVA due to transaction costs associated with seeking reimbursement; (5) the Company would increase staffing to address these issues; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On May 6, 2019, the Company disclosed a first quarter 2019 loss of $10.8 million and lowered guidance for the remainder of 2019. The Company also reported that Lisa Earnhardt, Intersect ENT's Chief Executive Officer of 11 years, had resigned. On this news, Intersect ENT's share price fell $8.05, or more than 25%, to close at $25.10 per share on May 7, 2019.

