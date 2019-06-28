Hydrogenics Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Hydrogenics Corporation is Fair to Shareholders – HYGS

NEW YORK, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) to Cummins Inc. ("Cummins") is fair to Hydrogenics shareholders. On behalf of Hydrogenics shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.



If you are a Hydrogenics shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Hydrogenics Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

The Hydrogenics merger investigation concerns whether Hydrogenics and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Hydrogenics shareholders; (2) determine whether Cummins is underpaying for Hydrogenics; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Hydrogenics shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

