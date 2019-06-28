Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Duke Realty Corporation Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
June 28, 2019 3:00pm   Comments
Share:

INDIANAPOLIS, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) today announced that the company will release its second quarter operating results on Wednesday, July 31st, after the market close.  The company will host its operating results conference call on Thursday, August 1st, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The public may access the conference call through a live audio webcast available on the investor relations section of Duke Realty's website at www.dukerealty.com. Supplemental materials will be posted to the investor relations section of the Company's website prior to the conference call.  Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, investors can access a replay of the webcast on the Company's website.

About Duke Realty Corporation

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 key U.S. logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

Contact Information:

Investors:
Ron Hubbard
317.808.6060

Media:
Helen McCarthy
317.708.8010

Duke_Realty_Logo_Stacked.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga