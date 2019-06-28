Market Overview

LDIC North American Infrastructure Fund Announces Distributions for June 28, 2019

Globe Newswire  
June 28, 2019 12:52pm   Comments
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LDIC Inc. is pleased to announce the LDIC North American Infrastructure Fund will pay a distribution in the amount of $0.075 per unit on July 2, 2019 to unitholders of record on June 28, 2019

