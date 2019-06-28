Parkinson's Disease Drugs Market to Reach US$ 8,383.2 by 2026, Clinical Approvals for Encapsulated Drugs to Give Impetus, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Parkinson's disease drugs Market is likely to grow in the coming years due to the growing emphasis on the treatment of Parkinson's disease. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled " Parkinson's disease drugs Market : Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was valued at US$ 4,500.0 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will reach US$ 8,383.2 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1%.

FDA Approves Two New Drugs for Treatment of Parkinson's Disease

Increasing usage approvals are contributing to the growth of the global Parkinson's disease drugs Market. The Food and Drug Administration recently cleared two new drugs for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The drug approvals for Rytary and Duopa will emerge as breakthroughs in the healthcare industry.



FDA Clears ‘Rytary' capsule

In 2015, Impax Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received approval from the FDA for the clinical use of Rytary. This drug was a formulation of carbidopa and levodopa and has recorded excellent clinical results for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The company announced that it has manufactured oral capsules with the combination of carbidopa and levodopa. The company states that the Rytary capsule can help reduce the time needed for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The oral form of drug delivery eliminates the need for an invasive method. This, in turn, is likely to affect the demand for Rytary capsules in a positive manner. Increasing demand for Rytary will have a positive impact on the global market and is likely to favor growth of the market in the coming years.

AbbVie gets FDA Nod for Orphan Drug ‘Duopa'

The report includes an in-depth analysis of various drug approvals and their effect on the global market. In addition to the clearance for Rytary, the FDA approved another drug in the same year which was also associated with the treatment of Parkinson's disease. ‘AbbVie', a pharmaceutical company, announced that it had received approval for the commercialization of its ‘Duopa'. The duopa can be used for treating fluctuations in patients diagnosed with advanced Parkinson's disease. The Duopa was classified as an orphan drug as it is used to treat a rare disease that is affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the United States.

Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the aforementioned drug approvals may have a direct impact on the vendor scale. Competitors are likely to be encouraged by the approvals for Parkinson's disease drugs. This, in turn, is likely to favor growth of the global market in the coming years.Fortune Business Insights has profiled some of the companies that are adopting exceptional business strategies in the global Parkinson's disease drugs Market. The report includes assesses the impact that these companies have on the global market. The report also includes the latest mergers and acquisitions and company agreements, along with their effect on the global Parkinson's disease drugs Market.



Key companies covered

Pfizer, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Orion Pharma

UCB S.A

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Impax Laboratories, Inc.

Lundbeck A/S

Other players



Browse Complete Report Details Enabled with Complete Tables and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/parkinson-s-disease-drugs-market-100655





Table of Content:

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends





Key Insights

Prevalence of Parkinson's Disease - For Key Countries, 2018 Regulatory Scenario - For Key Countries Patent Snapshot New Product Launch Pipeline Analysis Key Industry Developments -Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships





5. Global Parkinson's Disease Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class

Decarboxylase Inhibitors Dopamine Agonists Monoamine Oxidase Type B (MAO-B) Inhibitors Catechol-O-Methyltransferase (COMT) Inhibitors Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration

Oral Injection Transdermal



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Stores



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



