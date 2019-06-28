Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against AAC Holdings, Jumia Technologies, Intersect ENT, and Momo and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of AAC Holdings, Inc., Jumia Technologies AG, Intersect ENT, Inc., and Momo, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC)

Class Period: March 8, 2017 and April 15, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AAC's internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures was inadequate to accurately reflect adjustments related to estimates for accounts receivable, provision for doubtful accounts, and revenue; (2) AAC consequently misstated financial and operating results in its annual reports for fiscal years 2016 and 2017, as well as all quarterly reports throughout 2017 and 2018; (3) accordingly, those reports could not be relied upon, requiring AAC to restate the financial and operating results reflected therein; and (4) as a result, the company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the AAC class action go to: http://bespc.com/aac/



Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Class Period: April 12, 2019 - May 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements about Jumia and its business. These statements are alleged to be materially false and misleading because they failed to disclose that: (1) Jumia had materially overstated its active customers and active merchants; (2) Jumia's representations about its orders, order cancellations, undelivered orders and returned orders lacked a sufficient factual basis and materially overstated the company's sales; (3) Jumia failed to sufficiently disclose related party transactions; and (4) Jumia's financial statements were presented in violation of applicable accounting standards.

To learn more about the Jumia class action go to: http://bespc.com/jmia/



Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Class Period: August 1, 2018 to May 6, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the company lacked adequate reimbursement representatives to ensure physicians had access to SINUVA; (2) as a result, the company's sales force would focus on ensuring reimbursement; (3) as a result, the company's sales representatives were less focused on driving sales; (4) physicians were less likely to adopt the company's SINUVA due to transaction costs associated with seeking reimbursement; (5) the company would increase staffing to address these issues; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Intersect ENT class action go to: https://bespc.com/xent/



Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Class Period: April 21, 2015 to April 29, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Momo's compliance procedures and controls were inadequate to prevent, inter alia, illicit financial reporting activity; (2) Momo's social and dating app, Tantan, was materially noncompliant with PRC law and/or regulations; (3) Tantan was consequently at an increased risk of being removed from Chinese app stores at the direction of Chinese governmental authorities; and (4) as a result, Momo's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Momo class action go to: http://bespc.com/momo/



