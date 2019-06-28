Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against KushCo Holdings, Nabriva Therapeutics, Equity Bancshares, and Revlon and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of KushCo Holdings, Inc., Nabriva Therapeutics, plc, Equity Bancshares, Inc., and Revlon, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTC:KSHB)

Class Period: July 13, 2017 - April 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 1, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) KushCo made material accounting errors in connection with its acquisitions of CMP Wellness, Summit, and Hybrid; (2) as a result, KushCo's previously issued financial statements as of and for the fiscal years ended August 31, 2018 and August 31, 2017, included in the company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for such periods, and financial statements as of and for the quarterly periods ended May 31, 2017, November 30, 2017, February 28, 2018, May 31, 2018 and November 30, 2018, included in the company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for such periods, could not be relied upon; (3) KushCo's net loss for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2018, was more than twice as high than previously reported; (4) KushCo and its management's assurances that its financial statements for those fiscal years and periods were accurate and fairly reported could not be relied upon; and (5) as a result, the company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Class Period: November 1, 2018 - April 30, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 8, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the company's manufacturers failed to meet good manufacturing practices; (2) these manufacturers would be subject to inspections by the FDA in connection with the company's NDA; (3) as a result of the manufacturing deficiencies, the company's NDA for CONTEPO was unlikely to be approved by the FDA; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Class Period: May 11, 2018 to April 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 12, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) as a result, certain of the company's loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) as a result, the company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses for certain substandard loans; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

Class Period: March 12, 2015 to March 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Revlon failed to create measures to monitor its enterprise resource planning ("ERP") system appropriately once implemented; (2) Revlon failed to design, implement and consistently operate effective process-level controls to ensure that it appropriately (a) recorded and accounted for inventory, accounts receivable, net sales and cost of goods sold, (b) reconciled balance sheet accounts, (c) reviewed and approved the complete population of manual journal entries, and (d) used complete and accurate information in performing manual control, which constituted a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting; (3) as a result of the poor preparation and planning of the implementation of the ERP system, Revlon was unable to fulfill product shipments of approximately $64 million of net sales and the company incurred $53.6 million of incremental charges to remediate the decline in customer services levels; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Revlon's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.