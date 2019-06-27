Gainsight® Takes the Customer Success Movement on the Road by Announcing the Pulse World Tour

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainsight®, the customer success company , today announced that it's taking its legendary Pulse conference on the road with five new dates both stateside and abroad, via the Pulse World Tour . In the fall, Pulse, which is the biggest customer success learning and networking event in the world, will be making its way to Atlanta, Boston, New York City, Seattle, and London. The events are created for customer and product-focused professionals interested in building more customer-centric businesses that result in recurring revenue. Throughout the high-energy conference, attendees will network with peers in their community while learning from top customer and product-focused industry professionals.



"After the success of last year's sold-out Pulse World Tour events, we realized there was a lot of interest in bringing Pulse to local communities where the customer success profession is practiced," said Mike Manheimer, Gainsight SVP of Marketing. "This year, we have an opportunity to bring a new set of expertise to major markets with our focus on bringing customer success and product management together to create more customer-centric businesses."

The Pulse World Tour will hit the following destinations. Click on the links below to reserve your spot.

Launched by Gainsight in 2013 out of a desire to connect like-minded customer success professionals, the Pulse brand of programs has since welcomed over 23,000 attendees to its conferences worldwide, even selling out the recent 2019 event in San Francisco. With attendance growing 17 times since the first Pulse event, the conference continues to grow in leaps and bounds. In 2018, Gainsight expanded its Pulse events to tap into new national and international markets where the customer success practices are growing and introduced the Pulse World Tour. Then in 2019, the company brought product management into the mix with a dedicated track dedicated to this role. The Pulse World Tour events will also include product management sessions to bring thought leadership to practitioners in local markets. Gainsight is partnering with over 20 companies to produce Pulse World Tour, including MixMax, TaskRay, N3, Aircall, Frame.ai, Wndyr, Coveo, and more.

To sign up for one of the upcoming Pulse events or to learn more information about Pulse sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.gainsight.com/pulse/ .

About Gainsight®: Gainsight's innovative customer-centric technology is driving the future of customer success. The company's Customer Cloud offers a powerful set of solutions focused on customer success, product experience, revenue optimization, customer experience, and customer data, that together enable businesses to put the customer at the center of everything they do. Companies that use Gainsight grow net retention by up to 33 percent. Learn how leading companies like Adobe, Box, GE Digital and Workday use Gainsight at www.gainsight.com .