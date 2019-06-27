SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MBNKF MOMO ASNA PYX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Metro Bank PLC (OTC:MBNKF)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019

Class Period: March 6, 2018 and May 1, 2019

Get additional information about MBNKF: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/metro-bank-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

Class Period: April 21, 2014 and April 29, 2019

Get additional information about MOMO: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/momo-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

Class Period: September 16, 2015 and June 8, 2017

Get additional information about ASNA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ascena-retail-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE:PYX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

Class Period: on behalf of stockholders who purchased Pyxus (f/k/a Alliance One International, Inc. (AOI)) securities between June 7, 2018 and November 8, 2018, inclusive.

Get additional information about PYX: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/pyxus-international-inc-f-k-a-alliance-one-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com