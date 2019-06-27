Vortex Brands Appoints Energy Executive As New Board Member

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Vortex Brands Co. (OTC:VTXB) announced today a new addition to the Board of Directors.



CEO Todd Higley stated, "We are pleased to announce that we have added Alfredo Forte to our board. Al has over 25 years' experience within the energy industry. He founded and was an executive for a Clean Energy Start-up, where he was responsible for developing the company's consulting division through his industry leading reputation and relationships that enabled the firm to secure contracts with multiple Fortune 500 companies. Further, he served as the Global Director of Environment and Sustainability for Anheuser Busch – InBev and also served as Pfizer's Director of Energy and Energy Programs."

Mr. Forte stated, "Throughout my career, I have always supported technology that not only reduced costs but also improved business continuity. Operating a cogeneration facility at one of the world's largest integrated pharmaceutical manufacturing and research facilities in Pearl River, NY, I always had issues with power quality and harmonics stemming from the inefficient consumption of electricity. I am very excited about supporting this product and working to enhance the value of Vortex."

Mr. Forte will add a depth of experience and expertise to Vortex's efforts to bring Phase Angle Synchronization (PAS) to market given his experience with clean energy and environmental programs. As Mr. Forte served on the panel to help shape the McCain-Lieberman Bill to control greenhouse gases, he has in-depth knowledge of how to deploy PAS technology within the government sector, as well as create a pathway to potentially monetize energy related credits produced by PAS implementation.

Mr. Forte is well versed in the International Performance Measurement and Verification Protocols (IPMVP). He has conducted detailed third-party evaluation for numerous utilities, specifically in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and New York. This experience has given Mr. Forte the distinction of being the first to develop approved monitoring and verification protocols for the monetization of energy efficiency credits (EECs) in Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

Mr. Higley finished up with, "From day one we have taken a long-term strategic approach to the growth and development of our company and the addition of Mr. Forte is testament to that approach. He holds a BS in Chemistry from Fordham University, a BS in Chemical Engineering from Columbia University and an MS/MOT from The University of Pennsylvania Wharton School. Mr. Forte will hit the ground running with an initial focus on fund raising through his extensive network and will prove to be instrumental in the long-term growth and development of our company."

Vortex Brands Co., under the dba Vortex Green Energy will provide as a service multipurpose Phase Angle Synchronization (PAS) equipment to electric utilities nationwide. PAS is a one-of-a-kind technology designed to address a one-hundred-year-old inherent problem that was thought to be unsolvable: the inefficient power consumption caused by electric motors. Improving consumption efficiency will extend the life of the grid by protecting it from excessive wear and damage, improve grid reliability by reducing line congestion and increasing reserve margin, while creating true cost savings for the utility at no cost for the equipment. Instead, revenue is generated under a Share-of-Savings business model wherein the utility shares the savings with Vortex created by the PAS service on a monthly basis. PAS is designed to address industrial and commercial use applications in a scalable solution where the majority of wasted electricity occurs, and the largest opportunity exists. Clients of the utility benefit from progressing toward carbon footprint reduction goals without capital expense or investing in any new equipment. Operations initially are focused in California before expanding nationwide. For more information visit: http://VortexGreenEnergy.com/video

