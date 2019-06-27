UNCORK SOME NOSTALGIA AT THE BIG SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

Rohrersville, MD, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Have the time of your life at the BIG Summer Concert Series at Big Cork Vineyards in Rohrersville, MD. Big Cork and The Maryland Theatre are teaming up to present three special evening concerts on the last Saturdays of June, July, and August. Listen to a bit of nostalgia as Big Cork welcomes three top-notch tribute acts celebrating the music of ABBA, Frank Sinatra and Billy Joel. Concerts are rain or shine. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Tickets are $40 in advance, $45 at the gate. Big Cork Wine Club members pay $35 in advance, $45 at the gate. Gates open at 6:15 pm for all shows. More info at https://www.bigcorkvineyards.com.

Dancing Dream: The Tribute to ABBA

Sponsored by Middletown Valley Bank

Saturday, June 29, 7-9 p.m.

If you missed ABBA's one and only North American Tour, in 1979, now's your chance to hear ABBA's blend of pop, harmony, and disco live. European singers Halina Ulatawski and Agnes Jawien formed the ABBA Girlz in 2009. The band grew to six musicians and became Dancing Dream: The Tribute to ABBA in 2015.

With four or six performers at each venue, Dancing Dream revives ABBA's masterful harmonies, colorful 1970s costumes, and intricate choreography. Big Cork joins major concert venues and music festivals across the U.S. in hosting Dancing Dream. Swedish group ABBA dominated 1970s pop music worldwide with their English lyrics, catchy melodies, and pioneering music videos.

From "Waterloo" to "The Winner Takes it All," ABBA took the sound of Swedish folk music, layered in harmonies inspired by the Beatles and the Beach Boys, and added a dash of the Bee Gees. One of the world's most popular music sensations ever, ABBA stopped making records in 1982. The sound of the Swedish musical quartet lives on, however, in the hit musical "Mamma Mia," and the tribute group Dancing Dream.

Matt Mauser & The Sinatra Big Band

Sponsored by Family Heritage Trust Company, Fireworks sponsored by United Bank

Saturday, July 27, 7-9:30 p.m.

Matt Mauser and Pete Jacobs reprise the days when Frank Sinatra performed with The Count Basie Orchestra at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas in 1966. During those performances, Sinatra and Basie adopted a more modern, swinging sound. Along with Sinatra classics, Mauser adds a Sinatra feel to classic rock and R&B hits.

Wearing a fedora, string tie, and classic double-breasted suit, Mauser mimics the stage mannerisms that made Ol' Blue Eyes famous. Mauser also throws in some dance music he describes as a little more Michael Jackson than Frank Sinatra, but he adds that this music gets the crowd moving. Mauser does it all with the help of Pete Jacobs and his 12-piece band. They perform hits like "Come Fly With Me," "That's Life," "Night and Day," "All the Way," "My Kind of Town" and "New York, New York."

A special fireworks display by Zambelli's Fireworks follows the concert.

Mike DelGuidice Celebrating the Music of Billy Joel and More

Sponsored by Mercedes Benz of Hagerstown and Younger Toyota

Saturday, August 31, 7-9 p.m.

Mike DelGuidice not only gives audiences a taste of Billy Joel with his band Big Shot, he plays with the Piano Man on his worldwide tours. DelGuidice and Big Shot have been entertaining audiences with Billy Joel covers for 24 years. In October 2013, Joel himself heard DelGuidice sing and hired Mike to play guitar in his band.

DelGuidice and Big Shot hail from Long Island, just like Joel. DelGuidice started playing guitar in elementary school when he aspired to become a classic rocker. His first gig was a cover of "Tom Sawyer" by Rush. In high school, he played in a jazz vocal group whose repertoire included the music of Billy Joel.

DelGuidice also sings "Ordinary Guy," the theme song on the TV show "Kevin Can Wait," which aired from 2016-18. In the series finale, he appeared as a former high school band member in a cameo role with Chris Rock, Adam Sandler and show star Kevin James.

ABOUT BIG CORK VINEYARDS

Nestled on 100 rolling acres in Maryland's Pleasant Valley, Big Cork Vineyards (BCV) features a 10,000 SF winery building with 40 acres under vine. Established in 2011, BCV is the most award-winning winery in Maryland and grows more than 16 varietals, including Cabernet Franc, Nebbiolo, Viognier, Petit Verdot and Sauvignon Blanc. Each year, BCV bottles more than 5,300 cases of wine.

