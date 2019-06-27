Ready-to-drink (RTD) Coffee Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 8.5%, Recent Mergers and Acquisitions to Enable Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Ready-to-drink (RTD) Coffee Market boasts an unparalleled distribution channel in Asia Pacific, which as per Fortune Business Insights is a key factor supporting its expansion in the region. In its report, titled " Ready-to-drink (RTD) Coffee Market : Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecasts", Fortune Business Insights has found that by exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5%, this market will reach a valuation of US$ 36.60 Bn by the end of 2025. In 2017, the market was valued at US$ 19.05 Bn and the estimated rise in its worth can be attributable to the vast consumption of ready-to-go coffee around the world.

Fragmented Structure of Retail Coffee Market is an Untapped Opportunity for Multinational and Private Labels Alike





The RTD coffee provides enhanced convenience by utilizing either brewed coffee or coffee extract that can be consumed in hot and cold form. Frozen and Iced versions of RTD coffee have witnessed robust popularity across different foodservice platforms. This has prompted consumers to replicate the same hydrating experience both at the home and on-the-go, this trend has further facilitated the retail sales of RTD coffee in the global marketplace.



Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/rtd-coffee-market-100285





Understanding the Local Ingredient Preference is Key to Increased Regional Product Distribution

The production and sales of RTD coffee is majorly affected by the flavor and use of active ingredients that are used in those particular regions. Many companies are focusing on these aspects as a key strategy to expand their business and improve sales and distribution of RTD coffee in related regions. Asia Pacific can be labelled as leading region in terms of market value. The dominance of Asia Pacific can be attributed to the presence of several big companies who have adopted attractive business strategies. Companies such as Pepsi Co and Coca-Cola have had successful contributions in the Ready-to-drink (RTD) Coffee Market of Asia Pacific.

Besides Asia Pacific, the Ready-to-drink (RTD) Coffee Market is also rising at a steady pace in other regions such as Europe and North America. Many companies are trying to expand their distribution channels and increasing their sale by introducing newer products. For instance, in 2018, SMARI launched its line of Icelandic Protein Coffee. In addition, it launched three new flavours of RTD coffee with an aim of using healthy ingredients within their products. In January 2018, Keurig Green Mountain completed the acquisition of soft drink company Dr. Pepper Snapple with an aim of introducing coffee as soda alternative. Such noteworthy mergers and acquisitions have had a huge impact on the global Ready-to-drink (RTD) Coffee Market and are likely to drive the market towards growth in the forecast period.

Cardboard based Packaging to be used Widely in the forthcoming years

An important part of any RTD coffee business is to provide suitable packaging. These packaging methods should suffice compliance standards and also be accepted by end users. Governments across the world are promoting the use of biodegradable and environment friendly packaging. The aforementioned factors have created the demand for alternatives of bottled and plastic packaging. As of 2017, bottles and canned packaging have dominated the market but the growing emphasis on biodegradable packaging is a major reason why cardboard based packaging will be used widely in the forecast period.



Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/rtd-coffee-market-100285





RTD Coffee May Soon Replace Carbonated Energy Drinks

The advantages of RTD coffee and possibilities of introducing numerous flavors have caught the eyes of companies producing beverages such as carbonated drinks. Energy drinks were seen to have the same effect as RTD coffee, but with lesser health benefits. Thus, the advent of healthy and keto-based coffee may lead to a shift of focus to RTD beverages and customers may prefer RTD coffee over carbonated drinks. Such factors will aid expansion in the global RTD market in the coming years.

Key Companies Covered in The Report

PepsiCo

The Coca-Cola Company

Nestle S.A.

Starbucks Corporation

JAB Holding Company

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

McCafe - McDonald's

International Delight

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Bulletproof 360, Inc.



Browse Complete Report Details Enabled with Complete Tables and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/rtd-coffee-market-100285





Table of Content:

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities





Key Insights

Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions





Global RTD Coffee Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Packaging Material

Glass and PET Bottles Cans Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Retail Other Retail and Food Service Channels



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography

North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa





Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/rtd-coffee-market-100285





Browse Related Reports:

Sugar Substitutes Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Low-Intensity Sweeteners, High-Intensity Sweeteners, High Fructose Corn Syrup), End Use (Food & Beverage Manufacturers, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care) & Geography Forecast till 2026

Functional Water Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Ingredient (Micronutrients, Botanical Extracts), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail) & Geograph5y Forecast till 2025





Size, Share and Global Trend by Ingredient (Micronutrients, Botanical Extracts), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail) & Geograph5y Forecast till 2025 Commercial Seaweed Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Red Seaweed, Brown Seaweed, Green Seaweed), From (Flakes, Powder, Liquid), End User (Food and Beverage, Agricultural Fertilizer, Animal Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Personal Care) and Geography Forecast till 2025





Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Red Seaweed, Brown Seaweed, Green Seaweed), From (Flakes, Powder, Liquid), End User (Food and Beverage, Agricultural Fertilizer, Animal Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Personal Care) and Geography Forecast till 2025 Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Soy Protein, Pea Protein, Wheat Protein), Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandisers, Pharmacies/Drugstores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail), and Geography Forecast till 2025



About us:



Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com



Attachment