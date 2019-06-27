Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of American Renal Associates, Molson Coors, and Orion Group Holdings and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of American Renal Associates, Inc., Molson Coors Brewing Company, and Orion Group Holdings. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



American Renal Associates, Inc. (NYSE:ARA)

On March 8, 2019, American Renal Associates announced it would delay the filing if its earnings report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 as it continues to examine reserve computations and other accounting practices that may have an impact on the company's accounts receivable and revenue for fiscal year 2018, as well as previously reported fiscal years from 2014 to 2017.

Our investigation is focused on whether American Renal's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to American Renal's stockholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you are a long term stockholder of American Renal continuously holding shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please go to: https://bespc.com/ARA-2

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP)

On February 12, 2019 Molson Coors announced that it would restate its financial results for fiscal years 2016 and 2017 after the audit committee found errors in Molson Coors's financial reporting. Following the disclosure, Molson Coors stock price fell more than 7% in pre-market trading and continued to fall sharply during intraday trading on February 12, 2019, eventually declining to $59.01 per share.

Our investigation is focused on whether Molson Coors's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Molson Coors's stockholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you are a long term stockholder of Molson Coors continuously holding shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please go to: https://bespc.com/molson

Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN)

Our investigation follows a lawsuit against Orion Group Holdings over alleged securities laws violations. The complaint in the lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the company had overstated goodwill in certain periods; (2) that the company had overstated accounts receivable in certain periods; (3) that the company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting, including over goodwill impairment testing and allowance for doubtful accounts; (4) that, as a result, the required adjustments would materially impact the company's financial results; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Our investigation is focused on whether Orion Group's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Orion Group's stockholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you are a long term stockholder of Orion Group Holdings continuously holding shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please go to: https://bespc.com/orion

