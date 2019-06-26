ZUO Class Action Deadline: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That Approximately 6 Weeks Remain to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Against Zuora, Inc. — ZUO

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that approximately six weeks remain to make a motion to serve as a lead plaintiff in a securities class action lawsuit against Zuora, Inc. ("Zuora," "ZUO" or the "Company") (NYSE:ZUO) on behalf of those who purchased Zuora securities between April 12, 2018 and May 30, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, seeks to recover damages for Zuora investors under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company would focus on implementing its revenue recognition program, RevPro, for new customers ahead of the deadline to comply with accounting standard ASC 606; (2) that, as a result, the Company lacked adequate resources to integrate RevPro with the core business; (3) that the Company would focus on RevPro integration; (4) that delays in integrating RevPro would materially impact the business; (5) that the market for RevPro was limited to customers seeking to implement new accounting standards such as ASC 606; (6) that, after the deadline for ASC 606 compliance passed, demand for RevPro was reasonably likely to decline; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On May 30, 2019, the Company lowered its fiscal 2020 revenue guidance to a range of $268 million to $278 million, from prior guidance of $289 million to $293.5 million, citing problems integrating RevPro, as well as sales execution problems.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $5.91, or nearly 30%, to close at $13.99 on May 31, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Zuora class action, you must move the court no later than August 13, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

