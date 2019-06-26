Legal Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – SFLY, DATA, LTXB, MDSO

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY), Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA), LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTXB), and Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) in connection with the sale of these respective companies. On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.



Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY)

The investigation concerns whether Shutterfly and its Board of Directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Shutterfly to certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC for $51.00 per share. To learn more about the Shutterfly investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/shutterfly-inc-sfly-merger-stock-apollo/ .

Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA)

The investigation concerns whether Tableau and its Board of Directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Tableau to salesforce.com, inc. for 1.103 shares of salesforce common stock per share of Tableau common stock. To learn more about the Tableau investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/tableau-software-inc-data-merger-stock-salesforce/ .

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTXB)

The investigation concerns whether LegacyTexas and its Board of Directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of LegacyTexas to Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. for 0.5280 shares of Prosperity common stock and $6.28 in cash for each LegacyTexas share. To learn more about the LegacyTexas investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/legacytexas-financial-group-inc-ltxb-prosperity-bank-merger-stock/ .

Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO)

The investigation concerns whether Medidata and its Board of Directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Medidata to Dassault Systèmes for $92.25 per share. To learn more about the Medidata investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/medidata-solutions-inc-mdso-merger-stock-dassault/ .

