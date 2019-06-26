Millicom's world-class Datacenters propelled by key global partnerships and industry recognitions

Luxembourg, June 26, 2019— Millicom , a leading provider of cable and mobile services which operates under the TIGO brand in Latin America, announced today it is partnering with world-class vendor Schneider Electric for infrastructure monitoring of its datacenters. During its annual datacenter workshop taking place this week in Panama, the leading convergent operator was also joined by DatacenterDynamics with the CEEDA program, and Uptime Institute, from whom it received multiple certifications and awards.

Xavier Rocoplan, EVP Chief Technology and Information Officer at Millicom , commented: " Millicom has been investing significantly in the construction and renovation of datacenters across Latin America, with the highest quality integrated services, connectivity, security, and energy efficiency standards. We are very pleased to be working with our world-class partners to achieve this vision. Millicom 's investment in improving data infrastructure in the region totals over $68 million. We are very committed to continue providing our enterprise customers with the digital highways that they require to advance their business, and our best-of-breed datacenters are an integral part of the complete suite of services that we offer."

Millicom is recognized by CEEDA and Uptime Institute

DatacenterDynamics has recognized Millicom 's Paraguay datacenter with CEEDA Program as an Energy Efficient datacenter and certified Level Silver. Millicom 's commitment to environmental stewardship is a key principle to conduct its business in a responsible way. This is Millicom 's first Energy Efficient recognition with CEEDA and it has four other datacenters in the process of being recognized with this title.

Uptime Institute, the IT industry's most trusted and adopted global standard for the proper design, build and operation of data centers, has been a key partner in Millicom 's work and has awarded Millicom 's datacenters with the following recognitions:

As part of the workshop, fifteen TIGO datacenter managers received Uptime Institute AOS accreditation having completed and passed the AOS data center training course. Millicom will continue to work with Uptime Institute for the new datacenters in Guatemala and El Salvador.

The recognitions by Uptime Institute and DatacenterDynamics illustrate the continued transformation of Millicom 's datacenters into world class facilities, and its continued investment and commitment to the region.

Leading Partner receives Millicom's recognition for Key Project



Millicom and Schneider Electric, a leading energy management and automation partner, also announced their partnership to work together where Schneider Electric will provide Millicom 's Paraguay and Bolivia datacenters with crucial infrastructure monitoring and the additional capabilities this brings. This partnership agreement is the largest contract of its kind in Latin America.

The transformation of Millicom 's datacenters into state-of-the-art facilities, and its partnerships with world-class companies in the sector, speak of the company's commitment to become the first choice for customers while being a significant contributor to the technological advancement of the markets where it operates.

