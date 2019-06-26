Northern Swan Appoints Mitch Hara as Head of Mergers and Acquisitions

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northern Swan Holdings, Inc. ("Northern Swan" or "the Company"), an actively managed, international holding company focused on making transformative investments in the legal cannabis industry, announced today the appointment of Mitch Hara as Head of Mergers and Acquisitions. Hara joins Bobby Yavari, Global Head of Capital Projects as the most recent addition to Northern Swan's senior management team.



"With M&A underpinning Northern Swan's strategy to increase its presence in international medical cannabis markets, Mitch brings to bear the type of experience required to help us achieve our aggressive long-term goals. With an extensive track record of success in M&A, we are thrilled to have him spearhead our global investment and business development efforts," said Kyle Detwiler, CEO of Northern Swan.

For more than 30 years, Hara has worked in high-growth environments, including 20-plus years of helping to build M&A and industry practices at several leading investment banking firms, including Wasserstein Perella, PJ Solomon, Merrill Lynch and Citigroup. Following his tenure on Wall Street, Hara served as SVP of Strategy/M&A at HSN, Inc. (aka, Home Shopping Network; now part of Qurate Retail Group) for four years, where he also led its corporate venture efforts. Over the course of his career, Hara has originated, structured and executed over $50 billion in sell-side transactions, restructurings, leveraged buyouts, and structured debt and equity financings.

Just prior to joining Northern Swan, Hara provided strategic and capital markets advisory services to branded, CBD-based consumer packaged goods companies. Prior to that, Hara served as CEO of Beekman 1802, a high-growth, premium branded consumer products company, where he orchestrated the acquisition of its largest supplier, creating in excess of $100 million in value.

About Northern Swan

Northern Swan is an actively managed, international holding company focused on making transformative investments in the legal cannabis industry. Headquartered in New York, with offices in Toronto, Bogota, Lisbon, London, and Frankfurt, Northern Swan invests in and assists emerging cannabis companies to develop low-cost production capacity and distribution capabilities to improve distribution globally and create brand value.

