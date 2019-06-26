DNV GL Healthcare Accepting Innovation Of The Year Award Entries

MILFORD, OHIO, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

DNV GL Healthcare is continuing to accept applications for its Innovation of the Year award through July 12.



The Innovation of the Year award highlights some of the most ambitious and daring initiatives hospitals have undertaken to improve the quality of care provided to patients. It is a reflection of the work they do with DNV GL, which focuses on continuous quality improvement as part of its process accrediting hospitals to participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs. Entries are judged by a panel of veteran healthcare executives.



"The Innovation of the Year award recognizes the most inventive ways to improve care processes," said DNV GL Healthcare President Patrick Horine. "In large and complex organizations such as hospitals, many ways of getting things done have been ingrained into the management and culture. Those hospitals that are willing to shake things up, to take a different approach, are those that are recognized."



The 2018 award recipient was Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami, FL. Nicklaus used radio frequency identification technology (RFID) to completely revamp the way it managed its crash carts, which are used in serious medical emergencies. Prior to the use of RFID, crash cart restocking was a manual process that required four full-time employees and often took hours. With RFID quickly communicating which items required replenishment, restocking took minutes. The change saved Nicklaus Children's $240,000 a year while significantly improving patient safety.



The winner of the Innovation of the Year award will receive special recognition at a ceremony to be held at DNV GL Healthcare's Annual Symposium. The event takes place this year Nov. 6-8 in Cincinnati. Two other finalists will also be recognized at the Symposium.



To submit an Innovation of the Year proposal, click here.



Hundreds of hospitals across the United States have switched to DNV GL Healthcare over the past decade, making it the nation's fastest-growing accrediting body, with over 500 hospitals accredited in North America.



"We want to identify innovative practices and approaches to address aspects that improve quality, efficiency and enhance patient care," said Gary Davis, DNV GL Business Assurance North American Regional Manager. "Our success is attributable to the unique approach we take with our hospital customers to use the quality management system to their advantage."



