Hershey to Webcast Second-Quarter Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
June 26, 2019 9:30am   Comments
HERSHEY, Pa., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) announced today that it will release its second-quarter sales and earnings results on Thursday, July 25, 2019, and hold a conference call with analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET on that date. The company will webcast live its second-quarter conference call via the Hershey corporate website.  Please click here and navigate to "CALENDAR OF EVENTS" for webcast details.

https://www.thehersheycompany.com/content/corporate_SSF/en_us/investors/events-reports-releases/calendar-of-events.html

FINANCIAL CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT:
Melissa Poole Jeff Beckman
717-534-7556 717-534-8090



