Cocoa and Chocolate Market to Reach US$ 67.22 Bn by 2025, Recent Emphasis on Health as well as Flavor to Enable Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Cocoa & Chocolate Market is likely to grow at a healthy rate in the forecast period, with impetus from recently discovered health benefits and increasing use of healthy ingredients for manufacturing. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Cocoa & Chocolate Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Cocoa Butter Cocoa Liquor, Cocoa Powder, Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, Filled Chocolate), Application (Food and Beverage, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channel, Public Channel & NGOs) and Geography Forecast till 2025," the market was valued at US$ 43.13 Bn in 2017. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the global cocoa and chocolate market will grow at a rate of 5.7% and will be valued at US$ 67.22 Bn by 2025.

Cocoa Powder is Increasingly Incorporated in Variety of Processed Food and Beverage Offerings







Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cocoa-chocolate-market-100075





Harvard Study Claims Chocolate May Reduce Risk of Heart Disease

In 2017, a study at Harvard suggested that if consumed in the right amount, dark chocolate may aid in reducing heart diseases. The researchers have claimed that consumption dark chocolate in monitored amount may reduce the risk of atrial fibrillation which is a heart condition that is related to stroke, failure, and other diseases. "Encouraged by recent studies, manufacturers have acted quickly to recognize the ingredients and compounds in dark chocolate that contribute to such health benefits," said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights Therefore, there is a growing emphasis on research and development of cocoa and chocolate by numerous manufacturers. Subsequently, this study has caught the eye of many investors, which in turn has led to numerous merger and acquisitions among companies within the global market. The global cocoa and chocolate market is likely to benefit from these factors.

Cadbury Introduces Low-Calorie Chocolate Bar, Dairy Milk sales to Break the Roof

In July 2018, Cadbury announced the launch of a low-calorie chocolate bar, where-in it claimed that the new Dairy Milk will contain 30% less sugar but the taste is likely to remain the same. With more people now adopting to healthy lifestyle and diet, the demand this chocolate bar is likely to sky-rocket in the coming years. Being ranked third in the list of leading chocolate manufactures in 2016, Cadbury's sales growth is likely to have a positive impact on the global cocoa and chocolate market.

Recent Innovations in Cocoa Products May Reverse the Decreasing Demand for Chocolate

Increasing health awareness has led to a slight decrease in demand for cocoa and chocolate products. Numerous research findings in recent years have indicated that chocolate can be more than just a comfort food. Researchers are discovering various health benefits of chocolate and cocoa products. Although these studies and implications have caused a stir in the healthcare as well as the food industry, scientists have quickly acted on these concerns, by conducting a host of clinical and food trials.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cocoa-chocolate-market-100075







In addition to health benefits, incorporating new flavors within the healthy chocolate has been an increasing trend. The advent of flavored-healthy chocolates has led to a substantial increase in demand for cocoa and chocolate products. The aforementioned factors are likely to enable growth of the global cocoa and chocolate market in the forecast period.

Currently, there are numerous chocolate brands and manufacturers, operating on their patented ingredients.

Key Companies Covered in The Report

Barry Callebaut AG

Cargill, Inc.

Olam International

Fuji Oil Company Ltd. (Blommer)

ECOM Agroindustrial Corporation Ltd.

Cocoa Processing Company Limited

Touton S.A

Niche Cocoa Industry Ltd.

BD Associates Ghana Ltd.

PLOT Enterprise Ghana Ltd.

Other Players



Browse Complete Report Details Enabled with Complete Tables and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/cocoa-chocolate-market-100075





Table of Content:

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities





Key Insights

Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments Cocoa Price & Trade Analysis





Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Cocoa Ingredients Cocoa Butter Cocoa Liquor Cocoa Powder Chocolate Dark White Milk Filled



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Food & Beverage Confectionery Bakery Dairy Other Food Applications Cosmetics Pharmaceuticals Other Applications



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography

North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa







Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cocoa-chocolate-market-100075





Browse Related Reports:

Sugar Substitutes Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Low-Intensity Sweeteners, High-Intensity Sweeteners, High Fructose Corn Syrup), End Use (Food & Beverage Manufacturers, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care) & Geography Forecast till 2026





Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Low-Intensity Sweeteners, High-Intensity Sweeteners, High Fructose Corn Syrup), End Use (Food & Beverage Manufacturers, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care) & Geography Forecast till 2026 Functional Water Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Ingredient (Micronutrients, Botanical Extracts), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail) & Geograph5y Forecast till 2025





Size, Share and Global Trend by Ingredient (Micronutrients, Botanical Extracts), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail) & Geograph5y Forecast till 2025 Ready-to-drink (RTD) Coffee Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Packaging Material (Glass and PET Bottles, Cans), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail) & Geography Forecast till 2026





Size, Share and Global Trend by Packaging Material (Glass and PET Bottles, Cans), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail) & Geography Forecast till 2026 Probiotics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Microbial Genus (Lactobacillus, Bifiodobacterium, Yeast), Application (Functional Food and Beverage, Dietary Supplement Animal Feed), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies/Health Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail) and Geography Forecast till 2025



About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com



Attachment