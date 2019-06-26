Hi-Crush Inc. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call

HOUSTON, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR), or "Hi-Crush", today announced that it will release its second quarter 2019 results after market close on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern) on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Hosting the call will be Robert E. Rasmus, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Laura C. Fulton, Chief Financial Officer.



The call can be accessed live by dialing (877) 407-0789, or for international callers, (201) 689-8562. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13691985. The replay will be available until August 21, 2019.

Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto Hi-Crush's website at www.hicrush.com in the Investors-Event Calendar section. A replay of the webcast will also be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

The latest investor presentation will be available on Hi-Crush's website at www.hicrush.com in the Investors-Presentations section.

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush is a fully integrated, strategic provider of technology and logistics solutions to the North American petroleum industry. Our integrated suite of offerings, including PropDispatch trucking software, range of equipment solutions for wellsite storage and delivery of proppant, owned and operated terminals, and frac sand mining facilities, as well as third party sourcing for proppant, provides customers with mine-to-wellsite logistics solutions in all major oil and gas basins in the United States. Our PropStream® and Pronghorn Logistics service brands, offering both silo- and container-based wellsite delivery and storage systems, provide the highest level of flexibility, safety and efficiency in managing the full scope and value of the proppant supply chain. Visit HiCrush.com.

Investor Contact:

Caldwell Bailey, Lead Investor Relations Analyst

Marc Silverberg, ICR

(713) 980-6270

ir@hicrush.com

