Cambium Networks Corporation Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambium Networks Corporation ("Cambium"), a provider of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,800,000 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price of $12.00 per share.



The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "CMBM" on June 26, 2019, and the offering is expected to close on June 28, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Cambium has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 870,000 additional ordinary shares at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC will act as lead book-running managers for the offering and as representatives of the underwriters. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. will act as a book-running manager for the offering. Raymond James & Associates, Inc., JMP Securities LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. will act as co-managers for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204, or by email at prospectuseq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by e-mail at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 25, 2019. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators, including medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. Cambium's scalable, reliable and high-performance solutions create a purpose-built wireless fabric which connects people, places and things across distances ranging from two meters to more than 100 kilometers, indoors and outdoors, using licensed and unlicensed spectrum, at attractive economics. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors.

