CreativIT Consulting, LLC Lands Two Federal Contracts

LOS ANGELES, Calif. , June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal contracting is a long term investment for any business to take on. It can also be quite difficult to get your foot in the door as well. On average, it will take a business registered in the System for Award Management (SAM) anywhere between 12 and 18 months to win their first federal contract. Los Angeles-based business, CreativIT Consulting, LLC dba Cloud 9 Solutions , achieved this milestone within an even shorter span of time and won two federal contracts. What makes this achievement even more astounding? The business only consists of just one person.

"I have been pushing the boundaries a lot with the kinds of bids I've been submitting in the federal marketplace," said CreativIT Consulting, LLC Owner and Founder Rajita Yerramilli. In 2017, Rajita took a leap of faith moving from Canada to Los Angeles. It was here where she tapped into her entrepreneurial spirit. The vision of building a dream in L.A. forced her to change her business mindset. Before, cold calling was something she had dreaded. Now, it comes quite easy to her.

After starting her business and hearing about the opportunities in the federal marketplace, she decided that it was time for CreativIT Consulting, LLC to open up shop to Uncle Sam. To get started, Rajita reached out to US Federal Contractor Registration and spoke with Senior Acquisition Specialist Justin Jones . Justin mentioned to Rajita the importance of having a solid SAM.gov registration. After all, it is the main requirement for all entities looking to win federal contracts or get grants.

Through USFCR, Rajita had her SAM registration taken care of and had a federally formatted website made through the Simplified Acquisition Program . After throwing her hat in the ring a few times, she started looking for opportunities that were outside of her normal range of work. However, she still didn't want to go after the simple contracts.

"I find it terribly exciting because the challenges are enormous," said Rajita about federal contracting. It was after submitting seven bids that she got her first win from a $23,333 contract with the U.S. Navy. Then, in May 2019, she won another contract to provide software to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Rajita attributes her approach to these contracts to a type of "11th hour" creativity. Sometimes you have to start looking where you normally wouldn't to find a good opportunity to get your foot in the door.

With two wins in such a short amount of time, CreativIT Consulting, LLC is off to a great start in federal contracting. Currently, Rajita is bidding on even larger contracts which include a virtual reality project, a blockchain project, and a contract for real-time data processing. CreativIT Consulting, LLC dba Cloud 9 Solutions provides a wide array of IT solutions for their clients. Their area of expertise includes blockchain, big data, cloud infrastructure, cloud security, digital asset management, enterprise application integration, machine learning, and service oriented architecture.

For more information about CreativIT Consulting, LLC contact Rajita Yerramilli at 424-522-4446, rajita@cloud-9.solutions, or via LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/rajita/. Her GoFundMe page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-entrepreneur-parachute