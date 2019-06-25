SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of STAAR Surgical Company - STAA

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of STAAR Surgical Company ("STAAR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STAA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether STAAR and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 3, 2019, STAAR disclosed receipt of a letter from the Center for Devices and Radiological Health of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") regarding its review of the Company's premarket approval application ("PMA") supplement regarding EVO/EVO+ Visian Implantable Collamer Lens for Myopia and EVO/EVO+ Visian Toric Implantable Collamer Lens for Myopia with Astigmatism. In the letter, the FDA specifically "advised the Company that its PMA supplement lacked information, particularly the clinical evidence and analysis, that would permit the completion of the review and determination of whether there is a reasonable assurance of the device's safety and effectiveness for its intended use."

On this news, STAAR's stock price fell $3.15 per share, or 11.19%, to close at $25.00 per share on May 3, 2019.

