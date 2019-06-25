Lakeshore Recycling Systems Named Fastest Growing Company by Crain's Chicago Business

CHICAGO, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS), the Midwest's leading independent recycling and waste diversion provider, today announced it has been named Chicago's 37th fastest growing company on the prestigious Crain's Fast 50; the announcement was made Friday, June 21, at the 2019 Crain's Fast 50 Awards luncheon.



Crain's announced the 50 fastest growing companies in the Chicago area



LRS was recognized as the 37th fastest growing company in the Chicago area.





The respected annual ranking recognizes the region's best and most innovative companies with winning business strategies and substantial year-over-year revenue growth. Lakeshore, the only waste services company named to the list, was ranked based on its 224 percent five-year revenue growth rate from 2013 to 2018, and verified by Crain's.

"We are honored to be ranked on the Fast 50, and thank the editors at Crain's for this tremendous recognition," said LRS Chief Executive Officer Alan T. Handley. "Lakeshore succeeds and differentiates by successfully disrupting and challenging the status quo in nearly every aspect of the waste and recycling industry. Our success would not be possible without the passion and dedication of our more than 900 employees who work hard around the clock to deliver safe, innovative and sustainable waste solutions."

Lakeshore's profitable circular business model is centered on diverting more waste from landfills than any competitor. The company optimizes operational efficiency with strategic investments in sophisticated AI-infused equipment, and coupled with experienced line workers, is able to divert and reuse more than 40 percent of the inbound municipal solid waste it collects.

About Lakeshore Recycling Systems

Lakeshore Recycling Systems is the largest privately held waste services company in Illinois and Wisconsin. For over 20 years, LRS has specialized in recycling and waste diversion programs, affordable roll-off container services, portable restroom rentals, mulch distribution, street sweeping, on-site storage and comprehensive waste removal for businesses and residential homeowners in Chicago, northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Delivering services through 13 regional hubs, LRS owns and operates 15 facilities, a fleet of fuel-efficient natural gas-powered trucks, and thrives on the passion of more than 900 full-time employees.

LRS holds numerous industry honors and accolades, including: the 2018 Illinois Sustainability Award; the Better Business Bureau's 2018 Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics; Chicago Public Schools' Best Partnership Award; and ranks #35 on the latest Waste360 Top 100 Waste and Recycling Companies in North America. Controlling over 2.5 million tons-per-year, LRS diverts more waste from landfills than any other provider through safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services. To learn more, visit www.LRSrecycles.com .

