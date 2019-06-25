Terrafina Cordially Invites You to Join Its 2Q19 Conference Call

MEXICO CITY, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrafina will release its 2Q19 Results on Thursday, July 25, 2019 after the market closes.

Conference Call:

Friday, July 26, 2019.

11:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

10:00 A.M. Central Time.

To access the call, please dial:

U.S.: +1-877-407-3982

International: +1-201-493-6780

Mexico Toll Free: 01-800-522-0034

Conference ID: 13692012

CONFERENCE

REPLAY

A replay of this call will be available for 7 days, please dial:

U.S.: +1-844-512-2921

International: +1-412-317-6671

Passcode: 13692012

For more information please visit www.terrafina.mx or contact:

Francisco Martinez, IRO

Terrafina

Tel: +52 (55) 5279-8107

E-mail: francisco.martinez@terrafina.mx

Ana María Ybarra

Miranda IR

Tel: +52 1 553-660-4037

E-mail: ana.ybarra@miranda-ir.com