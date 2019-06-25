vCom Further Enhances Their IT Spend Management Services with Additional Leadership Investments

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of vCom's continued focus to provide the best customer experience and the most comprehensive managed services, we are excited to announce two strategic new leadership hires to help drive our execution in Operations Management of IT Spend for both our Aggregator Division and any Carrier Direct Services.



We are happy to have Scott Jamieson join our team at vCom as Director of Service Delivery. Scott comes to vCom after 15+ years with Centurylink, where he was Manager of Service Delivery, overseeing a team of service and project managers responsible for a customer base with diverse global networks and over $350M in revenue. Scott will be leading our Service Delivery Project Management and Provisioning Teams who, and overseeing order and carrier management, testing and deployment, ongoing maintenance and escalations.

We are also excited to have James Barroso join us as our new Director of Engineering. Jim has honed his expertise over the past 20+ years, holding network architecture and engineering leadership positions at the likes of Atos, Xerox, and CallTower. Leveraging his extensive knowledge of global network management, and his hands-on experience as a CCIE, he will lead our Engineering Team, and work with our Sales, Service Delivery and NOC Teams to ensure the successful design, implementation and support of network solutions. He will be instrumental in helping vCom build new bundled solutions as well as test and introduce new network products and partners to our customers.

"We are super excited to welcome Jim and Scott into our midst," commented Heather Faison, vCom's VP of Carrier Operations. "We look forward to leveraging their great experience to benefit our customers with the management of their orders and assets, and ongoing service & support of their IT environment."

About vCom Solutions

vCom is a cloud-based software and managed services company focused on helping enterprises manage IT spend from procure-to-pay. vCom improves visibility and control within a single software while decreasing expenses for networks, mobile, cloud, collaboration, hardware, and SaaS technologies. To learn more about vCom, visit http://vcomsolutions.com .



Media Contact Nicole Wonderlin Marketing@vcomsolutions.com 925-415-2154