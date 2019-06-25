John M. Dowd Elected to Metropolitan Opera Guild's Board of Directors

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiduciary Trust Company International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, announces that its chief executive officer, John M. Dowd, has been elected to the board of directors of the Metropolitan Opera Guild. Founded in 1935, the organization offers a broad array of educational programs in New York City and beyond to foster greater public appreciation for music, opera, and the arts, and support the prestigious Metropolitan Opera.



"The Metropolitan Opera Guild does so much to bring the power of opera to children and adults in New York City and around the country," said Mr. Dowd. "I am glad to work with like-minded people who are dedicated to enriching our communities and our schools through art education and awareness."

The Metropolitan Opera Guild has integrated arts education programs into school curricula designed to build collaboration, literacy skills, and self-confidence in children, and organizes workshops and community programs to increase opera appreciation among adults. The Guild also produces a series of annual public events in major New York City venues to raise funds for its education programs and celebrate the artistry and artists of opera.

"John shares our belief that the arts, and opera in particular, have an important role to play in educating and bringing together people of all ages," said Winthrop Rutherfurd, Jr., chairman of the board of the Metropolitan Opera Guild. "We value his enthusiasm and input, and look forward to working with him to advance our mission."

Mr. Dowd joined Fiduciary Trust in 2016 and has 30 years of experience in the wealth management industry. In addition to his affiliation with the Metropolitan Opera Guild, he serves as a trustee of Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City and the Montclair Art Museum in New Jersey.

"Supporting civic and philanthropic initiatives that strengthen the communities where we and our clients live is a key component of our culture," said Lawrence A. Sternkopf, president and chief operating officer of Fiduciary Trust Company International. "John has been instrumental in emphasizing and furthering our commitment to giving back through local volunteerism and community involvement."

About The Metropolitan Opera Guild

The Metropolitan Opera Guild is the world's premier arts education organization dedicated to enriching people's lives through the magic and artistry of opera. The Guild fosters personal expression, confidence, literacy and collaboration in children with customized education programs integrated into the curriculum of their schools, and builds a deeper appreciation of opera in adults through workshops and community programs, and by publishing Opera News, the world's leading opera magazine. Through its unique relationship with the Metropolitan Opera, the Guild offers all audiences unique access to the artists, performances and majesty of one of the world's most renowned performing arts companies. For more information about The Metropolitan Opera Guild and its programs, visit metguild.org.

About Fiduciary Trust

Fiduciary Trust Company International, a global wealth management firm, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $75 billion in assets under administration and management as of March 31, 2019, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in New York, NY, Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, and Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust on LinkedIn and Twitter: @FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton's goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the Company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The Company's more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and approximately US $695 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2019. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

