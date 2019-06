Plug Power To Address Vertical Integration At Scale During The 2019 Ohio Fuel Cell Symposium

LATHAM, N.Y., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, today announced that it will participate in the 2019 Ohio Fuel Cell Symposium in Columbus, OH. The event is produced by the Ohio Fuel Cell Coalition , an organization designed to accelerate the region's leadership in fuel cell technology. Plug Power's CEO, Andy Marsh, will present as a keynote at the Symposium. The Ohio Fuel Cell Coalition has attracted leaders from across the industry to discover opportunities and create solutions to advance fuel cell technology businesses in the state.

At the Symposium, Mr. Marsh will speak on Plug Power's vertical integration strategy and why it has been a crucial component to growing the business. From material handling and ground support equipment applications, to long- and short-haul delivery trucks, to autonomous vehicles and drones, Marsh explains how Plug Power stepped in to power market verticals once untouched by the possibilities of fuel cells.

Mr. Marsh's session is open to registered forum attendees:

Date: Thursday, June 27, 2019

Thursday, June 27, 2019 Andy Marsh Speaking Time: 9:20-9:55 AM EDT

9:20-9:55 AM EDT Location: Quest Conference Center

8405 Pulsar Place

Columbus, Oh 43240

Plug Power has a significant footprint in the State of Ohio. The company employs almost 30 employees through the state, and operates a service center in Dayton. In total, Plug Power has commissioned 1,450 GenDrive units in the state, including a long-standing deployment at Walmart's Washington Courthouse distribution center. Every day, approximately 1,460 hydrogen fills are completed in Ohio by Plug Power customers.

Ohio has quickly become a leading state for fuel cell technology, with strong industry and academic ties to research and development, advanced manufacturing, advanced materials technology, components, and services. According to the US Department of Energy , more than $100 million in fuel cell components were purchased from Ohio supply chain companies in 2015, meaning there isn't a fuel cell manufactured in the United States that does not include Ohio components. In addition, Ohio's local and national congressional representatives have shown support for the industry, enabling the creation of new, clean economy jobs for the state.



