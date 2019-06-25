Hemostemix Announces Resignation of CFO

CALGARY, Alberta, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemostemix Inc. ("Hemostemix" or the "Company") (TSXV:HEM, OTCQB:HMTXF), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions not adequately addressed by current treatments, announces the resignation of Ms. Kristin Gulka from the role of Chief Financial Officer.



The Company has commenced the search for a suitable replacement and will announce Ms. Gulka's replacement in due course. Ms. Gulka has agreed to provide accounting services to the Company until July 4, 2019 as it searches for a new CFO. Management and the board of directors would like to thank Ms. Gulka for her contributions to the Company this past year and wish her well in her future endeavors.

ABOUT HEMOSTEMIX INC.

Hemostemix is a publicly traded clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions not adequately addressed by current treatments. It is one of the first clinical-stage biotech companies to test a stem-cell therapy in an international, multicenter, Phase II clinical trial for patients with critical limb ischemia ("CLI"), a severe form of peripheral artery disease ("PAD") caused by reduced blood flow to the legs. The Phase II trial targets a participant's diseased tissue with proprietary cells grown from his or her blood that can support the formation of new blood vessels. The Company's intellectual property portfolio includes over 50 patents issued or pending throughout the world. Hemostemix has a manufacturing contract with Aspire Health Science, LLC ("Aspire"), for the production of ACP-01 and for research and development purposes at Aspire's Orlando, Florida, facility. Building towards commercialization, Hemostemix has also licensed the use, sale and import of ACP-01 for certain indications to Aspire in certain jurisdictions. The Company is continuing research and development of its lead product, ACP-01 with other applications, including cardiovascular, neurological and vascular indications.

For more information, please visit www.hemostemix.com or email office@hemostemix.com .

Contact:

Kyle Makofka, CEO

Suite 2150, 300 – 5th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2P 3C4

Phone: (403) 506-3373

E-Mail: kmakofka@hemostemix.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could," or "should" occur. Although Hemostemix believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of Hemostemix management on the date such statements were made. By their nature forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's stage of development, future clinical trials and results, long-term capital requirements and future ability to fund operations, future developments in the Company's markets and the markets in which it expects to compete, risks associated with its strategic alliances and the impact of entering new markets on the Company's operations. Each factor should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Hemostemix expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.