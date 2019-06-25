TCN Worldwide Welcomes Real IQ in Perth Australia as Its Newest Member Firm

Dallas, Texas, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H. Ross Ford III, President & CEO of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services, is pleased to announce Perth-based Real IQ Real Estate Company as the newest member to be selected to join the international real estate services organization.

Real IQ specializes in commercial property acquisitions and capital transactions, connecting institutional and large scale investors to off-market property opportunities across Australia and New Zealand.



"Navraj (Raj) Singh, a 17-year property veteran with extensive experience in industrial and commercial property in Australia and New Zealand, established Real IQ as a full-service Commercial Real Estate brokerage firm serving the market in and around Perth," Mr. Ford stated.



"We are proud to welcome Real IQ to our growing member roster and look forward to working with him and his team as we expand our coverage throughout Australia and New Zealand," added Mr. Ford.



Real IQ Real Estate Company Principal, Raj Singh, said that the company was extremely pleased to be selected as a member of TCN Worldwide, one of the industry's largest commercial real estate organizations.



"Perth is a strategically important Indo-Pacific city with a major presence in the resources industry and our partnership with TCN Worldwide will facilitate our ability to offer an expanded array of services, expertise, and global coverage," Mr. Singh said. "We are a company motivated by our clients' success. We listen to our client needs and provide memorable service based on their requirements."

About TCN Worldwide

TCN Worldwide, a consortium of leading independent commercial real estate firms, provides complete integrated real estate solutions locally and internationally. With commercial real estate professionals serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide, TCN Worldwide is one of the most comprehensive service providers in the industry. An extensive range of real estate services coupled with a personal commitment to exceed client expectations is what allows TCN Worldwide to be a leader in the commercial real estate industry.

TCN Worldwide ranks as one of the largest service providers in the industry, consisting of more than 5,000 commercial real estate professionals in 160+ offices across 24 countries, and collectively representing more than $58.6 billion in annual transaction volume.

For more information on TCN Worldwide, contact H. Ross Ford at 972-769-8701 or visit TCNWorldwide.com.

