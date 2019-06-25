Recruiter.com Partners with Talent, Inc. to Utilize Resume Writing Service for Recruiters and Clients

HOUSTON, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc . ("Recruiter.com" or the "Company") (OTCQB:RCRT), a leading platform connecting recruiters and employers, today announced a referral partnership agreement with Talent Inc., a full suite technology-enabled career services platform, aimed at empowering individuals to own and grow their professional brand. Through this partnership, Recruiter.com's expansive network of recruiters can access resume writing services for their candidates, and earn compensation for each candidate referred to the resume writing service.



"Talent Inc. is the world's premier resume-writing service, analyzing millions of resumes each year. It offers an ideal opportunity to our robust network of independent recruiters and clients to take advantage of expert support in creating a more competitive resume that helps each emerge as distinct in their skillset and ideally suited for roles in their industry, while rewarding our talented recruiters helping to place these candidates on their selected career path," said Miles Jennings, CEO of Recruiter.com.

"The value in being able to translate a candidate's skills effectively to paper is invaluable in today's job market and invitations to interview are strikingly improved for a well-written resume," said Todd Goldstein, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Talent Inc. "It's an integral component for any ambitious candidate's job portfolio, access to resources that work strategically to assemble a compelling career trajectory and detail achievements using organized and decisive methods. We're enthusiastic to partner with Recruiter.com to help service the company's expansive and growing collection of clients, in turn helping to improve the job market by ensuring excellent candidates are being seen from an optimal perspective and considered for top job opportunities."

About Talent Inc.

Through a suite of technology-enabled career services, TopResume, TopCV, and TopInterview, the company empowers individuals all over the world to take control of their professional brand and make their next career moves, confidently and efficiently. Join our team: https://www.TalentInc.com/careers

Talent Inc. by the numbers:

400,000 resumes/CVs reviewed monthly

1,500 professional writers

1M+ careers changed

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. is a leading platform connecting recruiters and employers. Recruiter.com pairs enterprises with the most extensive network of recruiters to drive the hiring of top talent faster and smarter. Recruiter.com offers recruiters SHRM certified recruitment training and independent earning opportunity. Recruiter.com was voted "Top Tech Company to Watch" by the CT Tech Council, cited as one of the "Top 35 Most Influential Career Sites" by Forbes, and listed by Inc. as one of the "9 Best Websites for Finding Top Talent."

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

