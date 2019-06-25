Digital Production Printer Market to reach US$ 5,939.1 Mn by the end of 2025, at a CAGR of 12.6% | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights

Pune, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Digital Production Printer Market to gain from increasing adoption of digital printing. Recently, Fortune Business Insights published a report, titled " Digital Production Printer Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Technology (Inkjet, Electrophotography), By Feed (Continuous Feed, Cut Sheet), By Technology Vs. Feed (Continuous Feed Inkjet, Continuous Feed Electrophotography, Cut-Sheet Inkjet, Cut-Sheet Electrophotography), By Application (Transactional, Advertising) and Geography Forecast Till 2025." According to the report, in 2017 the global Digital Production Printer Market was valued at US$ 2352 Mn. The global market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 12.6% and reach US$ 5939.1 Mn by the end of 2025.

Combination of Print and Digital with Rising Per Capita Income Exhibit Highest CAGR in Asia Pacific and North America





As per the report, North America emerged dominant in 2017 in the global Digital Production Printer Market. North America was valued at US$ 784.3 Mn in 2017. The region is expected to continue leading the global market through the forecast period. The rising adoption of digital technology and printing is expected to contribute to the growth witnessed in the region. Besides this, the Digital Production Printer Market in Asia pacific was worth US$ 588.7 Mn in 2017.





The literacy rate and per capita income of people in Asia Pacific is expected to increase in the coming year, subsequently enabling growth in the region's Digital Production Printer Market. The report predicts the Asia Pacific market to report a higher CAGR in the coming years. Increasing literacy rate is anticipated to generate demand for book, paper, magazines, and others, further bolstering demand in the global Digital Production Printer Market.

Increasing Shift towards Online Platforms to Increase Demand for Digital Production Printer

In terms of application, the advertising segment emerged dominant in the global Digital Production Printer Market in 2018. Besides this, catalogs, graphic acts, and transactional are a few segments anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period 2018-2025. The growth witnessed is attributable to rapid adoption of personalization among printing. This is likely to enable growth in the global Digital Production Printer Market.

Increasing adoption of online platforms and increasing global literacy rate are a few factors anticipated to drive the global Digital Production Printer Market during the forecast period. Moreover, paradigm shift towards digital printing form offset technology is likely to increase the demand in global Digital Production Printer Market.

On the flip side, high cost associated with digital printer and complex mechanism of the digital printer are major factors that may hamper the growth in the global Digital Production Printer Market.

Technological Developments Undertaken by Leading Brands to Enable Growth

Technological developments in the digital printers is anticipated to enable growth in the global Digital Production Printer Market. Canon, Ricoh, Xerox, Hewlett Packard, and Konica Minolta are a few major players in the global market and have recently announced products with advent features. Xerox is offering Trivor Presses and Versant, Canon offers ImageStream, VarioPrint and ColorStream, and others. Among key players Canon offers variety and extensive range of digital printers. This is anticipated to boost the global market.







Key Companies Mentioned in Report

Canon

Xerox

Ricoh

Hewlett Packard

Konica Minolta

Other players



Browse Complete Report Details Enabled with Complete Tables and Figures:

Table of Content:

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities





Key Insights

Global Production Printed Pages by Digital Technology Market Overview (Billions of Pages)

By Application (Billions of Pages) By Technology (Billions of Pages) By Feed By Printing Global Digital Production Printers Market Overview Industry SWOT Analysis Price Trend Analysis





Global Digital Production Printer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2025

Definitions Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Printing Technology

Inkjet/High Speed Inkjet Electrophotography Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Feed

Continuous Feed Cut Sheet Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Printing Technology Versus Feed

Continuous Feed Inkjet/High Speed Inkjet Electrophotography Cut Sheet Inkjet/High Speed Inkjet Electrophotography Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Transactional Advertising (Direct Mail and Others) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







