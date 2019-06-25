inTEST to Participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019

MANSFIELD, Mass., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE:INTT), a global supplier of precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019 in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.



James Pelrin, President & CEO, and Hugh Regan, Jr., Chief Financial Officer, will be participating on behalf of the Company. The presentation materials utilized during the conference will be available on the Investor Relations section of inTEST's website at www.intest.com .

11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019 / July 10, 2019 / San Francisco, CA

The CEO Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a "round-robin" format consisting of small group meetings, each 30 minutes in duration. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with up to 10 of the 21 management teams during the 30-minute group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with additional management teams during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The 21 management teams collectively hosting the 2019 CEO Summit include: ACM Research (ACMR), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI.AS), Brooks (BRKS), Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP), Cohu (COHU), CyberOptics (CYBE), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), inTEST Corporation (INTT), Intevac (IVAC), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Nanometrics (NANO), PDF Solutions (PDFS), Photon Control (PHO.TO), Pivotal Systems (PVS.AX), Rudolph Technologies (RTEC), Soitec (SOI.PA), and Veeco Instruments (VECO).

The CEO Summit is being co-sponsored by Cowen & Co., Jefferies, Litchfield Hills Research, and Stifel.

The CEO Investor Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is July 5, 2019.

RSVP Contacts for 11th Annual CEO Summit 2019

To RSVP for the CEO Summit, please contact either of the Summit's co-chairs.

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye Claire E. McAdams Guerrant Associates Headgate Partners LLC Phone: (808) 960-2642 Phone: (530) 265-9899 Email: lguerrant@guerrantir.com Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

