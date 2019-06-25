Ctrip and Tourism Fiji Forge Strategic Partnership to Boost Visitor Arrivals from China

SHANGHAI, China, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ctrip has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Tourism Fiji and Fiji Airways at the Ctrip Headquarter in Shanghai. This MOU will enable Ctrip to work closely with Tourism Fiji and Fiji Airways on business development and joint promotional activities. This will help to accelerate Fiji's existing marketing activities in China.



The one-year MOU was signed in Shanghai by Amanda Wang, General Manager Destination Marketing for Ctrip, Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Officer Matthew Stoeckel and Fiji Airways General Manager of Global Marketing Christina Templin. Such MOU will see the three companies collaborate to grow this important visitor market.

Under the agreement, Ctrip will work with Tourism Fiji in partnership with Fiji Airways to carry out comprehensive and strategic cooperation in destination marketing and product development. The collaborative approach between the airline and national tourism body further enables Ctrip to provide diverse travel packages for Chinese travelers.

Mr Stoeckel said the national tourism body had enjoyed a long and prosperous partnership with Ctrip to bring more Chinese visitors to Fiji.

"We have long enjoyed a productive relationship with Ctrip, a leading online travel agency in China, and I'm delighted to announce a strengthening of this relationship through the MOU in partnership with Fiji Airways. China is Fiji's fourth largest market and we are confident that this collaborative approach will significantly assist Fiji to drive further visitor arrivals from the market," he said.

According to the airline, Ctrip is the largest online consolidator of accommodations and transportation tickets in China in terms of transaction volume. Ctrip enables business and leisure travelers to make informed and cost-effective bookings by aggregating comprehensive travel related information and offering its services through an advanced transaction and service platform consisting of its mobile apps, websites and centralized, toll-free, 24-hour customer service center.

"Island tourism is a hot theme for Chinese tourists, with more and more Chinese tourists seen to be visiting the Pacific countries and Fiji being one of the most important destinations with its unique natural tourism resources and pleasant weather," said Amanda Wang, General Manager of Ctrip's Destination Marketing. "Ctrip has established a good relationship with Tourism Fiji and Fiji Airways, with signing this strategic cooperation agreement, Ctrip will support Fiji continuously and provide Fiji with an integrated marketing channels including online and offline solutions. Meanwhile, with more in-depth access to local resources in Fiji, we will provide Chinese visitors with more rich and unique Fiji's travel products."

This announcement follows the establishment of a dedicated Tourism Fiji Office in Greater China last year to further develop the market. Tourism Fiji continues to invest in marketing and activities in the market and recently partnered with Fiji Airways to welcome the well-known Chinese actor and singer – Mr. Luo Yunxi to Fiji. Mr. Luo is regarded as a unique, positive and influential storyteller and was engaged by Tourism Fiji to visit the destination and share his experiences across his networks.

Tourism Fiji Regional Manager in Greater China Vincent Zheng said, "We are thrilled to strengthen and further develop the established relationship with Ctrip. This remarkable strategic cooperation will help facilitate Chinese travelers to visit Fiji as well as experience the natural beauty and rich cultural history of this tropical paradise. We are expecting to jointly generate tremendous influence in the development of Fiji tourism and bring more Chinese travelers to Fiji."

About Ctrip.com International, Ltd.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading provider of online travel and related services, including accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, package tour and in-destination services, corporate travel management, and other travel related services. It enables business and leisure travellers to make informed and cost-effective bookings by aggregating comprehensive travel related information and offering its services through an advanced transaction and service platform consisting of its mobile apps, Internet websites and centralized, toll-free, 24-hour customer service center. The family of travel brands mainly includes: Ctrip, the largest online travel agency in terms of gross merchandise value and the best-known travel brand in China; Qunar, a leading online travel agency in China; Trip.com, an online travel agency for global consumers; and Skyscanner, a leading global travel search site. Since its inception in 1999, Ctrip Group has experienced substantial growth and become one of the largest travel service providers in the world.

About Tourism Fiji

Tourism Fiji is the destination marketing organizational arm of the Fijian government agency responsible for marketing Fiji as the ideal destination for leisure travel globally. Tourism Fiji has established a presence in nine key markets around the globe, and its activities include advertising, public relations, media initiatives, trade shows, and programs for the tourism industry and consumer promotions to better showcase Fiji.

