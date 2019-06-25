IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ("Anheuser-Busch" or "the Company") (NYSE: BUD ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



Investors who purchased the Company's shares between March 1, 2018 and October 24, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 20, 2019.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Anheuser-Busch's cost-cutting measures had been implemented to the greatest extent possible. At the same time, key emerging markets suffered from currency devaluation and cost inflation, negatively impacting the Company's margins. In a variety of key markets, the Company suffered from lower growth than expected. In fact, Anheuser-Busch would not be able to maintain its current dividend while still meeting deleveraging targets, and it was at risk of a credit downgrade. The Company filed false and misleading disclosures to the SEC including on liquidity and working capital, and risk factors the Company was experiencing. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Anheuser-Busch, investors suffered damages.

