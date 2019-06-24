Integra LifeSciences Announces Promotion of Glenn Coleman to Newly-Created Role of Chief Operating Officer and Appointment of Carrie Anderson as Chief Financial Officer

PLAINSBORO, N.J., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the promotion of Glenn Coleman to the newly-created role of chief operating officer (COO) and appointed Carrie Anderson as chief financial officer (CFO), effective June 24, 2019.



Glenn Coleman, Corporate Vice President and Chief Operating Officer



Carrie Anderson, Corporate Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





"Having doubled the size of our business over the past several years and nearly completing the transformational Codman acquisition integration, we have reached a critical inflection in Integra's history," said Peter Arduini, president & chief executive officer, Integra LifeSciences. "Looking at the opportunities ahead, the creation of the COO role will provide the oversight we need to accelerate our future growth. The move will also allow me to focus greater attention on our long-term strategic direction and spend more time with our customers. I'm also excited to welcome Carrie to Integra. With her background working for large, diversified organizations operating in competitive environments, she brings a wealth of relevant experience to the role."

Promotion of Glenn Coleman to COO

Glenn Coleman most recently served as CFO and corporate vice president, responsible for Integra's international business. In this role, Mr. Coleman oversaw accounting and financial reporting, budgeting, internal audit, tax, treasury, investor relations and IT while also leading our international business. Prior to joining Integra as CFO in 2014, Glenn spent 25 years in financial management positions of increasing responsibility with leading global businesses, including Curtiss-Wright and Alcatel-Lucent. Mr. Coleman began his career at PWC. He received a bachelor's degree from Montclair State University.

In the COO role, Mr. Coleman will oversee the Company's operations and approximately 60% of Integra's talent force, including commercial, clinical, R&D, manufacturing, quality and business development teams. Creating this position will increase the consistency and discipline of Integra's execution, further enabling the Company to achieve its short- and long-term goals. The new leadership structure will be especially critical as Integra seeks to continue to build scale and expand globally.

"Over the past several years, Glenn has proven himself to be a strong and capable leader who has gained operational experience running our International business, which, under his oversight, has grown from 15% to 33% of Integra's overall revenue," said Arduini. "When we decided to expand our leadership team, Glenn's deep knowledge of our business, financial and operational experience made him the ideal candidate to assume this role. In addition to his excellent leadership skills, he brings proven P&L experience as well as a growth orientation, and has been instrumental in the successful integration of several key acquisitions, including Codman. I am excited to continue to work collaboratively with Glenn in this new capacity to drive Integra forward."

Commenting on his appointment as COO, Mr. Coleman said, "I'm extremely proud of what the leadership team has been able to accomplish over the last several years and look forward to bringing greater focus to our operations in order to help drive profitable growth. I am honored to be appointed as chief operating officer during this exciting and pivotal time in our Company's history."

Appointment of Carrie Anderson to CFO

The Company also announced Carrie Anderson has been appointed to serve as CFO.

Ms. Anderson brings broad-based, global finance experience, including in acquisitions and divestitures, as well as expertise in manufacturing and engineering. She most recently served as chief accounting officer and corporate controller at Dover Corporation, a global industrial manufacturer with 20 operating companies. In this role, Ms. Anderson was responsible for corporate accounting and FP&A across Europe, India and China. In addition, she served as chief financial officer for two of Dover's multi-billion dollar segments. Prior to Dover Corporation, Ms. Anderson spent over a decade at Aptiv (formerly Delphi), serving in various finance functions, including capital planning and investor relations, and ultimately, global segment chief financial officer. She began her career with General Motors in 1991. Ms. Anderson received a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Purdue University and an MBA from Ball State University.

In her new role, Ms. Anderson will be responsible for overseeing accounting and financial reporting, budgeting, internal audit, tax, treasury and investor relations.

Mr. Arduini commented, "Carrie brings a dynamic set of experiences acquired over two decades working for large, multinational Fortune 500 companies. She has worked globally across multiple industries and end-markets and has a proven track record of developing and executing finance organization strategy and solving complex business issues. Carrie's diverse skills are highly leverageable at Integra and I look forward to her many contributions as we execute against our current plans and beyond."

"I am delighted to join Integra and look forward to leveraging my experience in finance, manufacturing and investor relations to help achieve our growth and profit goals, and further strengthen our position in the markets we serve," remarked Ms. Anderson. "I've been impressed by the quality of the leadership team and believe we are operating from a point of strength, with significant opportunity ahead. Thank you to Pete and the Company's board of directors for their confidence and support."

Stuart Essig, Integra's chairman, said, "As the Company continues to harness the tremendous momentum of its portfolio and looks to add additional value through strategic, accretive M&A, our Board believes the promotion of Glenn to COO and addition of Carrie as CFO will provide the experience and support necessary to accelerate the Company's current strategy and further strengthen its industry leadership."

Mr. Arduini concluded, "This is the right organizational structure and the right time for our Company given where we are in our lifecycle and as we look to accelerate our growth and improve overall profitability. I'm looking forward to focusing more on our long-term vision and have never been more excited about Integra's future."

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative technologies, neurosurgical and extremity orthopedic solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Bactiseal®, Cadence®, CertasTM, Codman®, CUSA®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, ICP Express®, Integra®, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, PriMatrix®, Salto Talaris®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ®, Titan™ and VersaTru™. For the latest news and information about Integra and its brands, please visit www.integralife.com .

Statements made at the upcoming conferences may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from predicted results. Forward-looking factors that may be discussed include, but are not limited to, future financial performance, new product development, governmental approvals, market potential and resulting sales as well as potential therapeutic applications, and additional acquisitions. These risks and uncertainties include market conditions and other factors beyond the Company's control and the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in item 1A of Integra's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and information contained in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission could affect actual results. These forward-looking statements are made only as the date thereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Sravan Emany

Senior Vice President, Strategy, Treasury & Investor Relations

(609) 936-2488

sravan.emany@integralife.com



Michael Beaulieu

Director, Investor Relations

(609) 750-2827

michael.beaulieu@integralife.com



Media Contact:

Laurene Isip

Senior Director, Global Corporate Communications

(609) 750-7984

laurene.isip@integralife.com



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4549b7c-4693-4056-8d4b-1f4026b7727d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b80946f-2926-43bd-a045-e12b10fcdad3