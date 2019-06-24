PHH Mortgage Partners With the NAACP and NID to Host "Help and Hope for Homeowners" Event

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHH Mortgage, a subsidiary of Ocwen Financial Corporation and a leading mortgage servicer, is partnering with the NAACP and NID Housing Counseling Agency (NID) to host a free, one-day event for PHH Mortgage customers who are having trouble making their mortgage payments and are interested in learning about available loan modification options.



Homeowners who attend the event will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with PHH Mortgage Home Retention Agents and NID housing counselors to discuss their unique situations and receive information about potential options to help lower their mortgage payments.

Help & Hope for Homeowners

Date: Saturday, June 29, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Location: DoubleTree by Hilton

21333 Hawthorne Boulevard

Torrance, CA

The event is free, but open only to PHH/Ocwen mortgage customers. Walk-ins are welcome. Parking is free, and snacks and beverages will be provided. For information on what to bring with you so that your time with the counselors is most productive, call (844) 924-8453.

"As part of our Company's commitment to creating positive outcomes for its customers, particularly those who are suffering financial hardships, we partner with organizations such as the NAACP and NID Housing Counseling Agency to work directly with families in need of solutions and provide relief to distressed homeowners," said Jill Showell, Senior Vice President of Government and Community Relations at Ocwen. "Together, we are committed to helping borrowers qualify for loan modification options, so they can better afford their homes."

Ocwen entered into a partnership in 2014 with the NAACP to create the "Help & Hope for Homeowners" initiative. To date, Ocwen and NAACP have hosted 17 events, and in 2019, events will be held in Los Angeles, CA, Newark, NJ, Miami, FL and New York, NY. Since January 1, 2008, Ocwen has completed more than 800,000 loan modifications nationwide, many of which included a principal reduction for borrowers whose mortgage exceeded the current value of the home.

"The NAACP has seen firsthand the positive impact Ocwen has made in the lives of many families at risk of losing their homes at these local borrower outreach events throughout the country," said Jacquelyne Ward-Richardson, National Fair Housing Manager of Economic Programs at the NAACP. "Continuing our shared work to help distressed borrowers better afford their homes is one of the most effective ways the NAACP can help strengthen local minority and low-income communities."

For more information on how the Company is helping customers remain in their homes, visit www.OcwenCares.com .

About Ocwen Financial Corporation

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) is a financial services holding company providing mortgage servicing and originations solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage Corporation (PHH Mortgage) and Liberty Home Equity Solutions, Inc. (Liberty). PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs. Liberty is one of the nation's largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to education and providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices in the United States and the U.S. Virgin Islands and operations in India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit www.ocwen.com .