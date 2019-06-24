Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating securities fraud claims on behalf of all shareholders of Sunlands Technology Group

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company") concerning the possible violations of federal and/or state securities laws.

On March 23, 2018, Sunlands completed its Initial Public Offering ("IPO"), issuing 13 million American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") priced at $11.50 per share.

On May 28, 2019, Sunlands announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2019, which included a net loss of $16.8 million, and advised investors that the Company's "new student enrollments declined, and gross billings were down 28.6% year-over-year."



Following this news, Sunlands' ADR price fell $0.19 per share, or 6.46%, to close at $2.75 per share on May 29, 2019, representing a total decline of $8.75 per share, or 76.09%, from the IPO price of $11.50 per share in March 2018.

