Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating securities fraud claims on behalf of all shareholders of electroCore, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) ("electroCore") concerning the possible violations of federal and/or state securities laws.



On June 21, 2018, electroCore issued its initial public offering ("IPO") in which it sold 5.2 million shares of its common stock at $15.00 per share to investors.

Recently, on May 14, 2019, electroCore announced disappointing financial results for the first

quarter 2019. On this news, electroCore's share price fell $1.58, almost 30%, to close at $3.72 on May 15, 2019.

Then on May 29, 2019, the Company's announced a restructuring and cost-cutting plan. As part of the initiative, Chief Executive Officer, Francis Amato, agreed to a 10% cut in his base salary. Less than two weeks later, on June 10, 2019, electroCore announced that Frank Amato would be stepping down as Chief Executive Officer.

electroCore securities are currently trading at $1.86 per share, approximately 88% below the IPO price.

