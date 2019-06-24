Atlantic Wind & Solar Acquires Flexi-Pave Innovator/ KB Industries Inc.

Toronto, ON, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc. (OTC:AWSL) is pleased to announce the acquisition of KB Industries Inc. in a share exchange transaction and termination of its agreement with Watson Energy Investments, LLC.



The announcement of the acquisition between Atlantic and KB Industries follows months of negotiations and maintains Atlantic's business model of sustainable infrastructure development.

About KB Industries Inc.

K.B. Industries, Inc. (KBI) created the world's first flexible porous paving in 2001 and offers a comprehensive suite of proven products and solutions to solve the toughest infrastructure challenges. From its category leading KBI Flexi®-Pave to its newest innovations in water treatment and shoreline protection, KBI combines technology and experience to solve problems using innovative materials and designs.

The Company recreated and revolutionized the porous paving industry with the introduction of the original KBI Flexi®-Pave. By combining recycled passenger tire rubber along with rock aggregate in a monolithic surface, KBI created a massively porous, but structural material that can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications to great success. KBI Flexi®-Pave has more than a decade of proven testing and successful project installations across the globe.

KBI is proud to have worked with some of the most respected clients around the world, helping them solve problems and providing them the best solutions available. Some of our notable installations include Yellowstone National Park, Arlington National Cemetery, Disney, Smithsonian Institute, Westminster Abbey and the City of Key West FL, to name but a few.

For more information visit: www.kbius.com

As part of the acquisition and plan of re-organization Mr. Kevin Bagnall, founder and President of KB Industries was appointed Chairman, President and CEO of Atlantic Wind & Solar.

The "Share for Share Exchange and plan of re-organization" will result in Atlantic issuing 230 million Series A restricted common shares and 100,000 Series B Super-voting Common Shares to the shareholders of KB Industries in exchange for 100% of the shares of KBI. Shares issued will be issued under appropriate exemption from registration and will contain substantial resale restrictions.

Additional news and updates regarding Atlantic and KBI are expected to follow in subsequent news releases.

Termination of Watson Energy Investments

Since Atlantic's signing of its agreement to acquire Watson in late 2018 management of Watson have been unable to provide requisite financial information to Atlantic's accountants to conclude the year end 2018 and subsequent financial reports. Moreover, the two operating wells were not vended in pursuant to the agreement with Watson. Given this, it was deemed in the best interest of the shareholders to enter into a termination rescission and mutual release with Watson and to focus on its current operations. The 200 million shares issued in the transaction were rescinded.

Filings on OTC Markets

Following the termination, the Company's accountants have advised that the Fiscal 2018 year-end along with Q1 2019 are being prepared. The Consolidation of KB Industries will commence starting late Q2/ Q3 2019.

Commenting on the news, Kevin Bagnall, Atlantic Wind & Solar's President & CEO, stated, "I am very excited about the merger with AWSL. We are well positioned for solid growth and the enhancement of shareholder value."

Management looks forward to updating its shareholders in coming press releases.

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy or sell our securities. Investing in over the counter (OTC) securities often carries a high degree of risk. Please contact your financial advisor before investing in our securities.

www.atlanticwindandsolar.com

Tel. (416) 900-0380