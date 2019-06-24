Market Overview

Shareholder Alert: Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Claims on Behalf of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited - PT

Globe Newswire  
June 24, 2019 12:30pm   Comments
PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. announces that it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shareholders concerning Pintec Technology Holdings Limited ("Pintec" or the "Company") (NasdaqGM:PT) and possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you purchased Pintec securities and suffered losses, please click Join a Securities Class Action or contact either John Kehoe, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 801, jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com, or Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, to learn more about the securities investigation

In October 2018, Pintec completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), during which it sold more than 3.7 million American Depositary Shares ("ADS") at $11.88 per share.

On April 30, 2019, Pintec disclosed that it was unable to file its first Annual Report since going public on Form 20-F for the period ended December 31, 2018 on a timely basis. 

Of significance, since the time of Pintec's October 2018 IPO of American Depository Shares, Pintec's shares have declined approximately 75% in value.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors. 

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.

