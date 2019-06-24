The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BE, KSHB, HL and TUSK

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)

Class Period: on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Bloom Energy common stock pursuant or traceable to Bloom Energy's July 2018 IPO.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019

The complaint alleges that Bloom Energy's Registration Statement was materially misleading as it failed to disclose known events and trends that were severely affecting the Company's business and that made investment in Bloom Energy significantly riskier than presented in the Registration Statement. In particular, the Registration Statement failed to disclose that the Company was experiencing material construction delays. These construction delays would cause system deployments (or "acceptances" as Defendants referred to them) to fall significantly below even the low end of the Company's previously announced guidance. While the Registration Statement purported to warn of risks that "may arise," which could materially affect the Company, in actuality these material negative events were already occurring. As a result, the representations and purported risk disclosures were false and misleading because, by the time of the IPO, construction delays had already impacted or would soon impact Bloom Energy's ability to deliver acceptances in line with its guidance.

Get additional information about the BE lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/bloom-energy-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTC:KSHB)

Class Period: July 13, 2017 to April 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 1, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, KushCo Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) KushCo made material accounting errors in connection with its acquisitions of CMP Wellness, Summit, and Hybrid; (ii) as a result, KushCo's previously issued financial statements as of and for the fiscal years ended August 31, 2018 and August 31, 2017, included in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for such periods, and financial statements as of and for the quarterly periods ended May 31, 2017, November 30, 2017, February 28, 2018, May 31, 2018 and November 30, 2018, included in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for such periods, could not be relied upon; (iii) KushCo's net loss for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2018, was more than twice as high than previously reported; (iv) KushCo and its management's assurances that its financial statements for those fiscal years and periods were accurate and fairly reported could not be relied upon; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the KSHB lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/kushco-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)

Class Period: March 19, 2018 to May 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 23, 2019

During the class period, Hecla Mining Company allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Nevada operations were hemorrhaging cash due to a multitude of material problems identified by Defendants during Hecla's extensive due diligence of the Nevada mines before the Class Period, and (b) as a result of these material problems, Defendants had no reasonable basis for their representations that the Nevada operations would be in a position to have positive or self-funding cash flow.

Get additional information about the HL lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/hecla-mining-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Class Period: October 19, 2017 to June 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 9, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mammoth's subsidiary, Cobra, improperly obtained two infrastructure contracts with PREPA that totaled over $1.8 billion; (2) specifically, the contracts were awarded as the result of improper steering and not a competitive RFP process; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about Mammoth's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the TUSK lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/mammoth-energy-services-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.