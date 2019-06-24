New HFMA Chair Michael Allen and Other Directors Take Office

Orlando, Florida, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) today inducted Michael M. Allen, FHFMA, CPA, into office as Chair of its Board of Directors for the 2019-2020 term during HFMA's annual conference in Orlando. His term began on June 1, 2019.



Allen is currently the CFO at OSF HealthCare in Peoria, Illinois, a position he has held since 2015. Previous positions include CFO at Gundersen Health System, LaCrosse, Wisconsin, and at Winona Health, Winona, Minnesota. In his role as the chief elected officer of HFMA, Allen will lead the 42,000 plus-member association during another year of transformative change. He will be responsible for providing overall direction to the Association by actions such as establishing policies, appointing key leaders, planning educational programs and representing the Association at various events.



Allen's theme, "Dare You 2 Move," is a call to action meant to inspire people to get "unstuck" and choose courage over comfort, which he views as particularly important in today's rapidly evolving healthcare industry. As part of that, HFMA members will be encouraged to participate in the 1,000 Dares Project (#HFMA1000DaresProject).



"Everybody can make something move and all of us can get stuck. There's a lot of talk in our industry and around the country, so this is a call to action to say, ‘let's do something about it' and let's not be afraid to fall down so we can pick ourselves back up," Allen explained. "I'm very honored to serve the members across the country and serve the industry trying to help others make a difference."



"Mike is the right leader for a time when change is imperative in healthcare," said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. "He is challenging healthcare finance leaders to get out of their comfort zones and take bold action to deliver more value to the people we serve. That aligns very well with HFMA's approach to solving industry issues."

A member of HFMA since 1993, Allen has served the Association on the National Board of Directors since 2012. He has also served HFMA as chair of the Board of Examiners and as a member of the National Advisory Council and HFMA task forces for value-based payment, healthcare reform, and a major revenue cycle benchmarking initiative. Allen previously held several leadership roles in HFMA's McMahon-Illini Chapter, culminating in chapter president. He has received several HFMA awards, including the William G. Follmer Bronze Award, the Robert H. Reeves Silver Award, the Frederick T. Muncie Gold Award and the Founders Medal of Honor.



Allen holds a master's degree in healthcare administration from the University of Minnesota and a bachelor's degree in accounting from Illinois State University.



Other new HFMA Board officers for 2019-2020 include Chair-elect Tammie L. Galindez, FHFMA, MHA, associate vice president, value-based care, for Conifer Health Systems in Frisco, Texas; and Secretary-Treasurer Aaron R. Crane, FHFMA, CFO, vice president of finance, and interim executive vice president, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Seattle.



Additionally, three newly elected members joined the HFMA Board for a three-year term ending in 2022. They are:

Michael M. Allen, FHFMA, CPA









Abby Birch, CRCR, Regional Director, Business Development, Revint Solutions

Jeffrey T. O'Malley, Vice President, Partnership Integration, Dignity Health

Margaret L. Schuler, MBA, System Vice President, Revenue Cycle, OhioHealth

About HFMA



With more than 42,000 members, the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) is the nation's premier membership organization for healthcare finance leaders. HFMA builds and supports coalitions with other healthcare associations and industry groups to achieve consensus on solutions for the challenges the U.S. healthcare system faces today. Working with a broad cross-section of stakeholders, HFMA identifies gaps throughout the healthcare delivery system and bridges them through the establishment and sharing of knowledge and best practices. We help healthcare stakeholders achieve optimal results by creating and providing education, analysis, and practical tools and solutions. Our mission is to lead the financial management of healthcare.

Attachment

Karen Thomas Healthcare Financial Management Association 708-492-3377 kthomas@hfma.org