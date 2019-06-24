Nasdaq to Host Second Annual LGBT Leadership Conference

ADVISORY, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What:

Nasdaq will host its Second Annual LGBT Leadership conference in celebration of Pride Month. The full day program will feature discussions highlighting authenticity and intersectionality in the workplace, LGBT leadership, and the state of HIV. The list of speakers include:

Bruce Aust , Vice Chairman, Nasdaq

, Vice Chairman, Matine Rothblatt , CEO, United Therapeutics

, CEO, Ben Brooks , CEO, Pilot

, CEO, Herb Engert , Managing Partner, EY

, Managing Partner, Todd Sears , CEO, Out Leadership

, CEO, Jim Fitterling , CEO, Dow

, CEO, Kelsey Louie, CEO, GMHC

CEO, Meg Tirrell , Biotech & Pharma Reporter, CNBC

, Biotech & Pharma Reporter, Jennifer Creegan , General Manager of Advertising, Microsoft

, General Manager of Advertising, Amol Sarva , Co-Founder & CEO, Knotel

, Co-Founder & CEO, Orlando Reece , CEO, Pride Media

, CEO, Guy Griggs , Executive Advertising Director, New York Times

, Executive Advertising Director, Zach Stafford , Editor-in-Chief, The Advocate

, Editor-in-Chief, Nico Tortorella , Actor, Younger

, Actor, Jodie Patterson , Board Director, Human Rights Campaign

, Board Director, Lauren Lubin , Executive Producer, 'We Exist'

, Executive Producer, Tiq Milan, Activist & Media Consultant, GLAAD

This event is sponsored by Nasdaq's The OPEN (Out Proud Employees of Nasdaq) which represents the LGBT+ employees, their families and allies.

Media RSVPs can be sent to Bianca Fata . A full conference agenda can be found here .

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 151 W. 42nd St. – 10th Floor

When:

Tuesday, June 25, 2019 – 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:

Bianca Fata

(646) 441-5073

bianca.fata@nasdaq.com

Social Media:

All social media coverage of the event can be tracked using the hashtag #LGBTLeaders.

For multimedia features such as exclusive content, photo postings, status updates and video of the event, please visit our Facebook page:

http://www.facebook.com/NASDAQ .

For photos from the event, please visit our Instagram page:

http://instagram.com/nasdaq

For news tweets, please visit our Twitter page:

http://twitter.com/nasdaq

For exciting viral content and ceremony photos, please visit our Tumblr page:

http://nasdaq.tumblr.com/

Photos:

To obtain a hi-resolution photographs of the event, please go to http://business.nasdaq.com/discover/market-bell-ceremonies

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com .

-NDAQA-



