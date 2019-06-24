REMINDER/Media Advisory: Ministerial Conference on the Canadian Francophonie

IQALUIT, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal, provincial and territorial ministers responsible for the Canadian Francophonie are meeting in Iqaluit on June 26, 27 and 28, 2019, for the Ministerial Conference on the Canadian Francophonie. The Honourable David Joanasie, Minister of Languages of Governement of Nunavut and the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and la Francophonie, will host a press conference at the closing of this meeting.



Media representatives are invited to attend at the three following times:

Thursday, June 27, 2019

11:20 a.m. PHOTO OPPORTUNITY – Conference proceedings Photographers and camera operators will have access to the meeting to take photos and video footage prior to the start of the Conference proceedings. Location: Frobisher Inn Astro Hill Complex, Iqaluit (Nunavut) X0A 0H0 11:25 a.m. SPEECH – Jim Corcoran Media representatives are invited to attend a speech by Jim Corcoran, writer/composer/performer. Mr. Corcoran will talk to ministers about his passion for the French language. Location: Frobisher Inn Astro Hill Complex, Iqaluit (Nunavut) X0A 0H0 Friday, June 28, 2019 10:35 a.m. MINISTERS' PRESS CONFERENCE Location: Frobisher Inn, Koojesse South room Astro Hill Complex, Iqaluit (Nunavut) X0A 0H0



Media accreditation



Media representatives can obtain their accreditation directly on site starting at 11:00 a.m. on June 27, 2019 in front of the Koojesse South room, and 10:00 a.m. on June 28, 2019, in front of the Koojesse South room.

Media representatives who will not be able to attend the ministers' press conference can participate by conference call. To participate, dial 1-866-805-7923 – code 5397482# (French line) or 1-866-206-0153 – code 6962337# (English line) and confirm with the agent that you wish to participate in the press conference of ministers responsible for the Canadian Francophonie.

The Ministerial Conference on the Canadian Francophonie, created in 1994, is the only intergovernmental forum that brings together the ministers responsible for the Canadian Francophonie. Through the sharing of best practices and dialogue on areas for action important to Francophones, the Conference works for an open, dynamic and diverse Francophonie that contributes to and participates fully in the growth of Canadian society. Visit the website of the Ministerial Conference on the Canadian Francophonie at www.cmfc-mccf.ca .



Media contacts:

Sylvie Painchaud

National Coordinator

Ministerial Conference on the Canadian Francophonie

506-292-3415

Sylvie.Painchaud@gnb.ca

Michael Salomonie

Communication manager

Culture and Heritage Department

Government of Nunavut

867-975-5526

MSalomonie@gov.nu.ca

This press release is available in Inuktitut at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0e48678c-ce6b-4acf-9683-66772498aa70