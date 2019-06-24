Blood Pressure Monitors Market to Surge at a CAGR of 9.1%, Increasing Regulatory Approvals to Enable Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global blood pressure monitors market is likely to grow exponentially driven by the increasing FDA approvals for newer devices. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Sphygmomanometers, Digital Blood Pressure Monitors, Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors & Hospitals), End User (Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics, Home Healthcare & Others) and Geography Forecast till 2025," the market was valued at US$ 1,037.2 Mn in 2017. Fortune Business Insights states that the market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period and will be valued at around US$ 2,074.6 Mn by the end of 2026.





Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/blood-pressure-monitors-market-100059





Omron Introduces Blood Pressure Monitors with EKG Capability

In May 2019, Omron introduced a new blood pressure monitoring device with the ability to read electrocardiogram pulses. The device had earlier received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for clinical use. The company made these products available for commercialization in May 2019, after a series of successful clinical trials. Omron's blood pressure monitors are quickly adopted by many healthcare professionals due to their efficiency and EKG capability. Omron's innovative blood pressure devices have encouraged its competitors, as a result of which many healthcare companies are acting swiftly to introduce their own products. Many renowned companies are now focusing on investing more in the research and development of new blood pressure monitors and introducing newer concepts as well as additional features within the devices. The success of Orman's product had a massive impact on the global market and is likely to favor the growth of the global blood pressure monitoring market in the forecast period.

CardieX (CDX) receives China FDA Approval for SphygmoCor Inside

In April 2019, CardieX announced that it has received approval from the Chinese Food and Drug Administration for clinical usage and commercialization of its latest blood pressure monitoring product. CardieX announced Oscar 2 ambulatory blood pressure monitor (ABPM), a device launched in collaboration with SunTech Medical Inc. The device received worldwide allocates from renowned healthcare critics and regulatory authorities due to its exceptional capabilities. The high prevalence of disorders such as hypertension and others leading to diabetes and heart disease has led to an increased adoption of Oscar 2 in this particular region Hypertension affects over half of the total adult population in China and is a major cause of heart failures and other heart related disorders. Therefore, the increasing adoption of Oscar 2 has affected the global blood pressure monitors market in a positive way and is likely to influence the market in the forthcoming years.

Digital Blood Pressures are by far, the Most Used Product Type

Digital blood pressure monitors are a growing favorite among healthcare professionals. The high caliber functional ability and precise readings due to digital devices have led to an increasing use among end users, globally. Single handedly, the digital blood pressure monitor devices have accounted for around 64% of the total market share. Product benefits such as low cost and lesser time for diagnosis are likely to favor the digital blood pressure devices and they will continue to dominate the global market in the forecast period.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global digital blood pressure monitors market are American Diagnostic Corporation, Welch Allyn, Philips, Nihon Kohden Corporation, GE Healthcare, Smiths Group, Masimo Corporation and Omron Healthcare.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/blood-pressure-monitors-market-100059





Key Companies Mentioned in Report

American Diagnostic Corporation

Welch Allyn

Philips

Nihon Kohden Corporation

GE Healthcare

Smiths Group

Masimo Corporation

Omron Healthcare

Other players





Browse Complete Report Details Enabled with Complete Tables and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/blood-pressure-monitors-market-100059



Table of Content:

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities





Key Insights



Epidemiology of Hypertension - Key Countries, 2017 New Product Introduction Pricing Analysis Overview of Government Recommendations for Blood Pressure Monitoring Key Industry Developments - Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions





Global Blood Pressure Monitors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

Sphygmomanometers Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics Homecare Settings Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/blood-pressure-monitors-market-100059





Browse Related Reports:

Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Arm Type & Wrist Type), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics, Homecare Settings & Others) and Geography Forecast till 2025





Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Instruments Reagents & Consumables), Application (Infectious Disease, Blood Screening, Histology & Oncology), Technique (Hospitals Amplification, Hybridization & Sequencing Techniques), End User (Hospitals, Clinical & Pathology Labs) and Geography Forecast till 2025





Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product (Blood Glucose Meters, Test Strips, Lancets), Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Sales) & Geography Forecast till 2026





About us:





Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com



Attachment