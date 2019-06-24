INDIVIOR 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Indivior PLC - INVVY

NEW ORLEANS, June 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until June 24, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Indivior PLC (OTC:INVVY). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company's securities between March 10, 2015 and April 9, 2019. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.



What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Indivior and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-invvy/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by June 24, 2019 .

About the Lawsuit

On April 9, 2019, the U.S. Justice Department filed an indictment against the Company "for engaging in an illicit nationwide scheme to increase prescriptions of Suboxone Film, an opioid drug used in the treatment of opioid addiction," including conspiracy to commit mail, wire, and healthcare fraud, one count of healthcare fraud, four counts of mail fraud, and twenty-two counts of wire fraud. On this news, the price of Indivior's shares plummeted.

The case is Van Dorp v. Indivior Plc, 1:19-cv-10792.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com .



Contact: